Manchester City – Bruges: City quietly wins and passes in front of PSG

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City did the job at the Etihad Stadium by easily taking over Bruges (4-1). Quickly led 1-0 after a goal from Foden (15th), the Belgians, however, made the Citizens doubt by taking advantage of a goal against his camp Stones to equalize in stride (17th). Seeming disturbed, Guardiola’s team had to wait until the second half to resume their forward march thanks to Mahrez (54th), Sterling (72nd) and Jesus (92nd). With three successes in four days, Manchester City is now leader of Group A with one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain hanging on to Leipzig (2-2). On the next day, Manchester City will host PSG on November 24.

Anyone who has just watched the start of this match is probably not surprised by the magnitude of the final score as the domination of the Citizens has been territorial from the first minutes. Moreover, just after a curled shot from Cancelo on the post (14th), Foden logically opened the scoring (15th). The kick-off of a festival? On the contrary, two minutes later, Stones scored his own side and the game then completely changed its face. Guardiola’s team have become incapable of creating danger, like a transparent Grealish.

A thrill and then mastery

This surprise scenario did not resist the quarter of an hour of rest. Income inflated to block by Pep Guardiola, the Citizens resumed their march forward, completely depriving their opponents of the ball. Served on a platter by Cancelo, Mahrez put his family back on the royal road (54th). This time, the meeting did not change soul. On the contrary, Bruges was on the verge of rupture on each opposing acceleration. Except perhaps on that of a Grealish always so much inside.

Logically, Guardiola’s coaching has finished blowing up the Belgians. How could it be otherwise when the Spaniard is able to use talented players from Sterling, De Bruyne or Jesus as luxury jokers? Author of 3-1 a few moments after entering the lawn (72nd), Sterling finally left it to Jesus to close the scoring in added time (92nd) on a service from Cancelo, author of his third assist of the evening . Excellent throughout the game, the Portuguese was clearly the man of the match. Previously, Mignolet, former Liverpool goalkeeper, had managed a few exploits to prevent his family from sinking, especially against the young Palmer (19), author of a thunderous entry into the game.

Beaten last weekend in the Premier League by Crystal Palace (0-2), Manchester City was reassured before their derby at Old Trafford on Saturday against Manchester United. Better, the Skyblues take advantage of the misstep of Paris Saint-Germain in Leipzig to seize the orders of this group A.

