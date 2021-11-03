Manchester United and Ronaldo draw a draw against Atalanta

Two weeks after losing against the same opponent, Atalanta Bergamo could not do better than a draw at home against Manchester United (2-2). Blame it on the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a double.

Bis repetita. The second leg between Atalanta Bergamo and Manchester United on Tuesday (November 2nd) has kept all its promises. And, once again, Cristiano Ronaldo, author of a double, undermined the Bergamasques by allowing his family to equalize twice (2-2) in this match of the fourth day of the Champions League.

Eccentric on the left side, Cristiano Ronaldo launches hostilities after 20 seconds of play. He tests the Bergamo goalkeeper with an attempt with his right foot. No problem for Juan Musso (1e). Moments later, the Italian goalkeeper is scared when a harmless strike from Scott McTominay is blocked by his defender. The pole saves Atalanta (5e).

The Bergamasques are not panicking. As in the first leg, they quickly opened the scoring thanks to Zapata who hit the left side before sending a back pass to Ilisic, who deceived De Gea (10e, 1-0).

Ronaldo equalizes

Manchester United reacted directly with CR7, thwarted by an exit at the feet of Juan Musso. Then, on a cross delivered to the right by Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw crushes his volley with his left foot in the area, at the far post. Musso accompanies the ball over his goal (17e).

Atalanta has a rounded back against the fury of the Red Devils and is dangerous on the opportunities left by their opponents. On a ball lost by Paul Pogba, Duvan Zapata tries his luck but sees Éric Bailly intercepting a furious tackle (32e).





Bad news hits the Reds, however. French international defender Raphaël Varane, just back after a groin injury, is forced to leave after further discomfort. He is replaced by Mason Greenwood.

Just before the break, the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo sets the record straight. He concludes a three-way movement that he himself initiated. Mason Greenwood gives the pass to Bruno Fernandes in the area which follows towards CR7. His recovery without control of the right foot is unstoppable (45e+1, 1-1).

Upon returning from the locker room, the meeting starts again on the hats of wheel. Starting behind the defense, Duvan Zapata misses his duel with De Gea. He was finally signaled out of play (47e). In the continuity, Bruno Fernandes is countered in extremis by Palomino (48e). Then Marcus Rashford combines on the right with Mason Greenwood, whose right-footed shot hits the post. Here again, an offside is signaled after the action (49e).

VAR awards Atalanta a goal

A third offside is signaled when Duvan Zapata crucifies De Gea after being thrown from deep. However, the VAR eventually corrects the referee and Atalanta regains the advantage (55e, 2-1).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries everything to revive his team. He brings in Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to bring in Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani. Unhappy, Mason Greenwood against a shot from his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka which could have been dangerous (75e).

However, it is Atalanta that is the most dangerous. A center of Teun Koopmeiners is too supported? Davide Zappacosta is there to put him back in the box! But Duvan Zapata does not frame his head (79e). Moments later, Zapata tries his luck from afar and almost surprises De Gea to the applause of the audience.

However, it is once again Cristiano Ronaldo who will save his family. In the final moments of the meeting, the five-fold Ballon d’Or equalized once again with a volley of genius.

A goal that allows the Mancuniens to keep the lead of their group, level on points with Villarreal, winner in Bern. Atalanta remains in the race, however, two points behind the leaders.