Marc Marquez package for the Algarve GP

Honda announced on Tuesday that Marc Marquez will not compete in the Algarve Grand Prix. Penultimate round of the MotoGP season, it is on the program this week in Portimão, before the final which will take place next week in Valencia.

Winner of the last two races, the Spanish driver will ignore his return to Portugal, where a first Grand Prix was held in the spring. A fall in training is the cause, his team explaining that he suffers from a “slight concussion”, which requires rest before getting back on the handlebars of a MotoGP.

“Last Saturday, while preparing for the Algarve Grand Prix as part of one of his regular off-road training, Marc Marquez suffered a fall which left him with a slight concussion,” explains the Repsol Honda team in a press release. “After a few days of rest at home and seeing that he was still not doing well, Marquez was seen by doctors today for a medical check-up to assess his current condition. As a precaution, Marquez did not will not compete in the Algarve Grand Prix next weekend. “

In April, the Portuguese Grand Prix was Marquez’s first since his injury last year. Still in pain and weakened by his recovering arm, he had managed to qualify sixth and reach the finish in seventh place, on a track where he had not seen the championship debut last year.





Since then, he has been able to find his way back to victory, first at the German GP, ​​one of his favorite events, then at the GP of the Americas and Emilia-Romagna, where he has just achieved a double. Despite his still imperfect physical condition, he also has another podium, in this case a second place in the GP of Aragón and, despite his absence in the first two races, he is the third driver to have led the most. laps at this stage of the season, behind World Champion Fabio Quartararo and his current runner-up Pecco Bagnaia.

Marquez is in sixth position in the championship, just seven points behind Jack Miller’s fifth place and ten from Johann Zarco’s fourth place. Best Honda rider, he is 52 points ahead of his teammate, Pol Espargaró.

At this time, Honda has not specified whether its driver will be replaced for this Grand Prix. If this is the case, it is very likely to Stefan Bradl, house test pilot, that the manufacturer will turn again.