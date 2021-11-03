Marie-Anne Chazel’s confidences on her break-up with Christian Clavier

Wednesday 3 November 2021, Christian Clavier is showing in the film “Les Profs” on TF1. The opportunity to return to his break with Marie-Anne Chazel after thirty years of married life. A painful moment on which the actress confided.

For almost 30 years, they formed one of the leading couples in cinema. Together, Marie-Anne Chazel and Christian Clavier made people dream as much as they made people laugh in “Les Bronzés”, “The Visitors” or “La vengeance d’une blonde”. Cult members of the Splendid troupe, founded with their friends Gérard Jugnot, Thierry Lhermitte, Michel Blanc, Josiane Balasko, and Bruno Moyno, the duo has more than once experienced love stories on film sets. Behind the cameras, they gave birth to Margot in 1983. And this, despite the refusals of the famous Zézette to marry. “We were never married. He proposed to me twice, I said no twice. Maybe I was wrong at the time, I don’t know. What I was seeing from marriage did not make me want to get married. The people around me were not good examples, I found that they were not necessarily together for the right reasons “, she confided to Faustine Bollaert for Woman Current.

Video. Marie-Anne Chazel kicks in touch by evoking her couple with Christian Clavier

Marie-Anne Chazel “destroyed” after her separation

A youthful love that ended in 2001. “At the beginning, obviously, I was destroyed and it took me a long time to bounce back,” she recalled in the columns of Le Parisien in 2019. However , this painful moment that she compares to a divorce allowed her to “do a lot of work on me to get to know me”. And for good reason: “When you are in a relationship, you define yourself in relation to the other. And then, I had never lived alone”. Thus, she was able to count on the support of those close to her: “Some friends were by my side, while others thought they had to choose a side. My pain was even greater, but it made me feel worse. ‘allowed us to sort it out, well, if we can say that, because in the end, it made itself. Fortunately, those who stayed by my side were wonderful! And little by little, j started to get better “. An experience which allowed him to “grow a lot”: “When you divorce at 50, you have the advantage of having an experience that is sorely lacking in young people (…). Divorce taught me that I could manage alone, that I was much stronger than I thought “. “It took time! I needed it to rebuild myself and start over on other bases.”





Read more

Video. Christian Clavier and Marie-Anne Chazel: return to the beautiful love story

Marie-Anne Chazel’s confidences on her daughter Margot

If since then, she has kept “very good relations” with her ex for the well-being of their daughter Margot, she prefers not to return to the subject. Asked about her relationship with Christian Clavier by Jordan De Luxe, she replied: “I’m not interested in talking about it. My life is elsewhere now, with Philippe”. Since then, the actress has found love with businessman Philippe Raffard. “It will be 10 years that I am with a man whom I adore…”, she declared to Femme Actuelle. Asked about a possible union with her partner, she replied: “You want me to marry? You are right. One day, I’ll have to try. ”As for their daughter Margot, she is more discreet than her famous parents. launched in humanitarian missions all over the world. The young woman ended up settling in Tibet, to the chagrin of her mother. A choice on which the actress confided in the columns of Télé-Loisirs: “Au at first it was very difficult to accept as parents. But now I have confidence, I know that she is doing well, that she is very adaptable, that she knows people. She has her whole network of friends and support there. ”Before concluding:“ I have great respect, great admiration for what she does. And you know, that’s what you learn when you have kids. It is that at one point, you have to let go of them and then they become adults and then they make their life. Then they become parents and the cycle begins again “.

READ ALSO :

>> Anemone snubbed by the Splendid? Marie-Anne Chazel responds to the actress’s son

>> Marie-Anne Chazel and Christian Clavier: how many children have they had?

>> Marie-Anne Chazel devastated by the death of her sister: her rare secrets