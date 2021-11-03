Marvel’s Avengers: gamer rant heard, controversial item removed

For a month, Crystal Dynamics has wanted to energize its baby Marvel’s Avengers with paid XP boosts: the only thing is, the pill has not passed… and the firm finally opts for backpedaling.

Taking the form of a game service, Marvel’s Avengers likes to add a lot of regular content for its community, notably taking the form of large expansions like War for Wakanda, making the character of Black Panther playable. Then there are also all these little additions, these ways for developers to optimize the experience to, sometimes, maximize profits: we obviously have to underline the integration of XP boosts last month… which will have terribly annoyed regular players.

Marvel’s Avengers developers backtrack

The problem is that before the game is released, Crystal Dynamics and Square-Enix had indeed confirmed many times that no pay-to-win mechanics would be involved: a broken promise since the arrival of these XP boosts for payment, a month ago. As we explained to you in our article, the community had been particularly angry, pushing a general rant to take seriously.

We must believe that the studio and the publisher heard it because after apologizing, they have officially just removed the XP boosts in question from the various stores. They can, instead, be earned within the game while anyone who bought them will obviously be able to use them normally.





After this bad patch, many players are curious to see what the designers will do to try to restore the image : we remind you that we should have news from Spider-Man at the end of the year, if all goes well …

Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors have been removed for purchase. – Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 3, 2021

