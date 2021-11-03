Meghan and Harry: how a phone call in the middle of Halloween changed their relationship forever

In a relationship for five years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were treated to a phone call that changed their relationship during their Halloween celebrations in 2016.

After a blind date organized with the help of a mutual friend who agreed to play Cupids, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become inseparable. So much so that, in October 2016, the youngest son of Prince Charles visited the ex-actress in Canada, while she was still one of the stars of Suits, series having partially revealed it to the general public. Together, the lovebirds celebrated halloween by attending a fancy dress party at Soho House in Toronto, wearing Venetian masks to ensure anonymity coverage, as the journalist Omid Scobie explained according to the British tabloid The Sun.

Because at the time of the facts, neither of them wanted to reveal their relationship in broad daylight. The media, however, put an end to this period of tranquility which allowed them to enjoy their relationship without a hitch. During this evening, prince harry was contacted by someone close to the monarchy warning him by phone: his romance with Meghan markle was not going to remain secret for long since a magazine was ready to reveal it in broad daylight. The end of a four month secret and the beginning of a split within the royal family of England.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, revolted against the press

The rest of the story is well known: the eternal bachelor, one of the most coveted in the United Kingdom, prince harry broke many hearts when her relationship with Meghan markle became known. Like any personality propelled to the front of the stage, this one was the target a wave of insults and racist remarks because of his African-American origins. As a result, the Duke of Sussex and the royal family took his defense through a rare statement denouncing his attacks, not supporting media intrusion in his personal life.

After a first public appearance during which they were seen united, during the Invictus Games of 2017, the couple said to themselves “Yes” for life a year later, welcoming their first child in May 2019. But the curiosity of the press left traces, especially psychological. So much so that Archie and Lilibet Diana’s parents took legal action against The Daily Mail and The Sun. Exiles in Los Angeles since 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold the media responsible for their break with the Windsor-Mountbatten clan.

Loading widget

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge