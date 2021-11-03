Mercato: Bara wants to send Coutinho to Newcastle – football

Disappointing since his arrival from Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho is no longer in the scent of saintet at FC Barcelona. The Catalan club want to take advantage of the transfer window to find a point of fall found in the Brazilian attacking midfielder.

Coutinho close to leaving Barcelona?

Time flies. Very quickly. Especially for Philippe Coutinho. While Liverpool fans still remember his cannon shots, the Brazilian attacking midfielder has already left Anfield … for nearly four years.

Four long years of galley, between deforms and injuries, with a small clearing represented by his loan of a season at Bayern Munich (2019-2020). His ordeal could end in the coming weeks, however.

Coutinho no longer advances Barcelona

Indeed, the Catalan club has decided to part ways with him during the next winter transfer window. Having become a lambda player in the Blaugrana workforce, the one who put his bags against 120 million euros and 40 million euros in bonus in January 2018, does not manage to go up the slope. In 11 appearances this season, he has scored just one small goal. Very average performances which do not plead in its favor.

In addition to his difficulty regaining his best level, the former Inter player has a contract which expires in June 2023. If he wishes to recover cash to limit the damage, even if the damage is already done with this transfer completely Rat, the Barcelona club should not be missed by finding a base at the start of the year 2022 for its playmaker. And it seems already found everything.





Direction Newcastle?

Thus, Sport teaches us that the FCB intends to take advantage of the return to the front of the scene of Newcastle to offer on a plateau the international auriverde. To let it slip away, a loan with a compulsory purchase option is even negotiable in order to facilitate discussions. A way for the Catalan leaders to free themselves from a weight by allowing the English team to launch its project with a player who remains talented but who above all needs a new environment.

For his part, Coutinho has never hidden his desire to return to the Premier League, where he spent the best years of his career. The prospect of being at the center of an ambitious challenge, even in a curia of standing inferior to Barcelona, ​​could greatly excite him. At almost 30 years old, the South American in any case has no more attractive options to rediscover the pleasure of the game. See you next January to close the deal?

