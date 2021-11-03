Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: The departure of Xavi announced by one of his players!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on November 3, 2021 at 10 p.m. by TM

Although Al Sadd does not seem to want to let go of Xavi at the moment, in the Spaniard’s locker room, we are clear about his future.





Xavi did he play this wednesday his last match with Al Sadd ? A delegation from FC Barcelona in any case made the trip to Qatar to negotiate the arrival of the Spaniard to replace Ronald koeman. However, the Qatari club do not intend to make it easy for Barça. ” The club’s position has been clear from the start. We want to keep our coach, Xavi, with us and we can’t let him go at this time of the season. », Assured this Wednesday Turki Al-Ali, boss ofAl Sadd.

“Xavi is leaving after this meeting”