Mercato | Mercato – OM: Sampaoli can rely on a big unexpected reinforcement!

After a very eventful summer during which he refused to leave OM, Duje Caleta-Car was no longer in the plans of Jorge Sampaoli and seemed to be heading for a difficult season. But the Croatian international is back in the foreground, and he intends to justify the trust his coach places in him.
Duje Caleta-Car 2021 is going through a very complicated year which began with a big disappointment. Last January, Liverpool had effectively sent an offer of around 26M € in order to recruit the rock of Sibenik and thus compensate for his problems in a sector of play devastated by injuries. But’OM declined this proposal. A blow for the Croatian international, immediately followed by a second with the departure ofAndré Villas-Boas then the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli who doesn’t seem to be Duje Caleta-Car’s biggest fan. And for good reason, the Argentinian technician called for many reinforcements to this post this summer with the arrivals of William saliba and of Luan Peres, without forgetting the final transfer Leonardo balerdi. Therefore, a departure this summer seemed to be the most obvious solution, especially since theOM wanted to part ways with the former defender of Salzburg in order to replenish its coffers. Offers of around € 15M have arrived from Wolverhampton and Valence. But this time it’s Duje Caleta-Car who repelled them, which would have annoyed Pablo Longoria. So much so that the Croatian found himself on the bench throughout the start of the season and seemed to be heading for a very complicated season with more than limited playing time.
After his abortive transfer, Caleta-Car relishes his return to the forefront
But quite unexpectedly, the situation was totally reversed. Indeed, since the beginning of October, Duje Caleta-Car made a resounding comeback in the plans of Jorge Sampaoli. First holder in Angers to blow off the holders, the Croatian finally settled permanently in the typical defense of theOM. With William saliba in particular, it forms a formidable rearguard since since the return of Caleta-Car in the starting lineup on October 17 against Lorient, the Marseillais conceded only two goals, including one on penalty. All in four matches. A return to form that comes at the right time as theOM face it Lazio Rome Thursday night in a crucial match in the Europa League. Present at a press conference on this occasion, Duje Caleta-Car returned to his rise to power after a more than complicated summer: “ Of course I feel good, I’m in my best shape again. I have lived through difficult months, but now I have regained the confidence, I am happy to find the team and to be able to help them. I am enjoying now, it was a difficult time, especially in August. It was a mixed feeling because at the same time I was a dad. I’ve never doubted myself, I’m very happy to play at the Vélodrome again, to train guys. The coach trusts me. I can say that I will give my best for the team. “A confidence that he also absolutely wants to justify on the ground. ” As soon as you start playing, everything is easier, it gave me more confidence. I can’t wait to prove that what I do in training works in a match », Adds Caleta-Car before discussing his role in the three-way defense established by Jorge Sampaoli : ” The three-way defense was something new, I hadn’t played three behind. We adapted and now we all feel good in this system. We work a lot on that in training. I prefer the axis in the three-way defense, but I can also play the right axis or the left axis, it doesn’t matter.. What still seemed improbable a few weeks ago is now concrete. Junk, Duje Caleta-Car has become essential toOM.