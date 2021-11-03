Mercato | Mercato – OM: Sampaoli can rely on a big unexpected reinforcement!

Foot – Mercato – OM

Posted on November 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

After a very eventful summer during which he refused to leave OM, Duje Caleta-Car was no longer in the plans of Jorge Sampaoli and seemed to be heading for a difficult season. But the Croatian international is back in the foreground, and he intends to justify the trust his coach places in him.

Duje Caleta-Car 2021 is going through a very complicated year which began with a big disappointment. Last January, Liverpool had effectively sent an offer of around 26M € in order to recruit the rock of Sibenik and thus compensate for his problems in a sector of play devastated by injuries. But’OM declined this proposal. A blow for the Croatian international, immediately followed by a second with the departure ofAndré Villas-Boas then the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli who doesn’t seem to be Duje Caleta-Car’s biggest fan. And for good reason, the Argentinian technician called for many reinforcements to this post this summer with the arrivals of William saliba and of Luan Peres, without forgetting the final transfer Leonardo balerdi. Therefore, a departure this summer seemed to be the most obvious solution, especially since theOM wanted to part ways with the former defender of Salzburg in order to replenish its coffers. Offers of around € 15M have arrived from Wolverhampton and Valence. But this time it’s Duje Caleta-Car who repelled them, which would have annoyed Pablo Longoria. So much so that the Croatian found himself on the bench throughout the start of the season and seemed to be heading for a very complicated season with more than limited playing time.





After his abortive transfer, Caleta-Car relishes his return to the forefront