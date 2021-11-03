Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Pogba made a sensational announcement to Raiola on his future!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on November 2, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara

At the end of his contract on June 30 with Manchester United, Paul Pogba would not lack suitors. Indeed, PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus would all like to take advantage of the Frenchman’s situation to welcome him freely and for free in the summer of 2022. Aware of the situation, Paul Pogba would have already announced to Mino Raiola that he wanted find Juve. To do so, La Pioche would be ready to make a big effort. And, for its part, The Old Lady would already know how to complete the return of Paul Pogba.

Back to Manchester United since the summer of 2016, Paul Pogba could not last long there. At the end of the contract on June 30, The deck will leave the Red devils freely and for free if he does not extend by then. Aware of the situation, the PSG, the real Madrid and the Juventus would be on the lookout for an XXL shot at 0 €. And at the moment it seems that The old lady either in pole position on this file. According to information from the Gazzetta dello Sport , disclosed this Tuesday, Paul pogba would have already chosen his next destination. To believe the transalpine media, The deck would have met Mino raiola recently and would have announced to him which club he wanted to evolve next season. Indeed, Paul Pogba would have informed his agent that he had a preference for the Juventus, in front of PSG and the Real Madrid. And to make his wish come true, the former Juve would be willing to make a big sacrifice.





Paul Pogba wants Juventus first

According to Gazzetta dello Sport , Paul Pogba would have a contract of approximately € 14 million net annually at Manchester United. In great difficulty economically, and in particular because of the coronavirus, the Juventus would not have the shoulders strong enough to assume such a salary. However, the Bianconeri would be very far from being out of the game on this issue. As reported by the Italian media, the Juve can take advantage of the Italian growth decree. Thanks to him, the club led by Massimiliano Allegri saves taxes by 50%. More precisely, by offering a contract of 14M € net annual to Paul Pogba, the Juventus would pay only 21M € gross in total, and not 28M €, which is not negligible. And to further arrange the affairs of Turin, The deck could agree to lower his requirements if offered a three-season commitment, until June 30, 2025.

Juventus has all the solutions to repatriate Pogba