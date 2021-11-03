Mercato: Tottenham comes to upset Leonardo on 2 tracks

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

Tottenham has a new coach, Antonio Conte, who comes to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, sacked after the large home defeat against Manchester United (0-3) last weekend. To satisfy their new coach, Spurs leaders gave him € 280m to spend this winter. A wise precaution because the former midfielder of Juventus does not mess with the means at his disposal. He thus left Inter, which he had just led to the title of champion, this summer because his leaders had announced to him that they were going to have to save money.

Appointed manager, Conte has free rein when it comes to recruiting. Obviously, his gaze fell on a Calcio he knows well. Problem: it’s Leonardo’s preserve. And it turns out, if Calcio Mercato’s announcements are true, that the two men are eyeing the same midfielders: Milanist Franck Kessié and Interiste Marcelo Brozovic. Both are at the end of their contract next June. And both were therefore interested in PSG, a little weak in recovery. But knowing that they play at the same position, Tottenham and Paris can perhaps agree not to go for the same …