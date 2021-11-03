More

    Mercato: Tottenham comes to upset Leonardo on 2 tracks

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

    Tottenham has a new coach, Antonio Conte, who comes to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, sacked after the large home defeat against Manchester United (0-3) last weekend. To satisfy their new coach, Spurs leaders gave him € 280m to spend this winter. A wise precaution because the former midfielder of Juventus does not mess with the means at his disposal. He thus left Inter, which he had just led to the title of champion, this summer because his leaders had announced to him that they were going to have to save money.

    Appointed manager, Conte has free rein when it comes to recruiting. Obviously, his gaze fell on a Calcio he knows well. Problem: it’s Leonardo’s preserve. And it turns out, if Calcio Mercato’s announcements are true, that the two men are eyeing the same midfielders: Milanist Franck Kessié and Interiste Marcelo Brozovic. Both are at the end of their contract next June. And both were therefore interested in PSG, a little weak in recovery. But knowing that they play at the same position, Tottenham and Paris can perhaps agree not to go for the same …

    Kessié and Brozovic followed by Tottenham and PSG

    AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessié and Inter Marcelo Brozovic are in the sights of both PSG and Tottenham. Spurs are now led by Antonio Conte, who led the Croatian to the Nerazzurri.

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMini: busy new product program
    Next articleElden Ring: the developers finally give an appointment for a first gameplay sequence!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC