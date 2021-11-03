Mercato: Xavi, Al Sadd is cooling the Bara! – Soccer

While a delegation from FC Barcelona traveled to Qatar to convince Al Sadd to release his coach, Xavi, the Qatari club officially announced their willingness to keep the Spanish technician.

Xavi at Bara, it’s not yet done …

This is bad news for FC Barcelona. While the Catalan press has been showing great optimism in recent hours regarding the arrival of Xavi Hernandez at the post of coach, the Bara saw Al Sadd close the door on the departure of his coach!

However, a Barcelona delegation made up of vice-president Rafael Yuste and sports director Mateu Alemany visited Qatar on Wednesday to negotiate with the Qatari club. In a statement, the president of Al Sadd welcomed this coming, before cooling Barcelona and its supporters.

Al Sadd holds Xavi back





We welcome the visit of the FC Barcelona administrative delegation, we appreciate and respect that. The club’s position has been clear from the start: we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi and we cannot let him go at this important moment of the season. , said Turki Al-Ali.

It remains to be seen what Bara’s reaction will be to this response. The Blaugrana, who are said to have already agreed with Xavi on a contract until June 2024, can either continue negotiating with Al Sadd or turn to another lead. For the moment, it’s a hell of a cold shower for the Catalans …

