More

    Mercato: Xavi, Al Sadd is cooling the Bara! – Soccer

    Sports


    While a delegation from FC Barcelona traveled to Qatar to convince Al Sadd to release his coach, Xavi, the Qatari club officially announced their willingness to keep the Spanish technician.

    Mercato: Xavi, Al Sadd cools the Bar

    Xavi at Bara, it’s not yet done …

    This is bad news for FC Barcelona. While the Catalan press has been showing great optimism in recent hours regarding the arrival of Xavi Hernandez at the post of coach, the Bara saw Al Sadd close the door on the departure of his coach!

    However, a Barcelona delegation made up of vice-president Rafael Yuste and sports director Mateu Alemany visited Qatar on Wednesday to negotiate with the Qatari club. In a statement, the president of Al Sadd welcomed this coming, before cooling Barcelona and its supporters.

    Al Sadd holds Xavi back


    We welcome the visit of the FC Barcelona administrative delegation, we appreciate and respect that. The club’s position has been clear from the start: we are committed to keeping our coach Xavi and we cannot let him go at this important moment of the season. , said Turki Al-Ali.

    It remains to be seen what Bara’s reaction will be to this response. The Blaugrana, who are said to have already agreed with Xavi on a contract until June 2024, can either continue negotiating with Al Sadd or turn to another lead. For the moment, it’s a hell of a cold shower for the Catalans …

    What do you think of Al Sadd’s answer? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleLamborghini, Rolex, jewelry, ingots, Romanée-Comti: the property of arrested thugs sold at auction
    Next articleWith Mesh for Teams, Microsoft is fully in the metaverse

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC