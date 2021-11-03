Metamorphosed, this former candidate is subjected to violent criticism of her physique!

TF1 was broadcasting a special evening on Saturday, October 30! The first part of Star Academy, we said we’d meet in 20 years, was broadcast on the first channel.

Viewers were able to dive back into distant memories by seeing, for example, the faces of former tele-hook candidates or by listening to cult songs. Jenifer, Mario Barravecchia, Patrice Maktav, Carine Haddadou, François Roure, Jessica Marquez, Jean-Pascal Lacoste were the first to open the ball by singing “La Musique”. All together, they revisited the emblematic moments of their promotion.

But a former student drew plenty of comments. It’s about Jessica! The latter, who celebrated her 43th birthday, has been the victim of numerous comments about her physique. However, the one who was oriented towards personal development and the well-being of the person preferred to retain the positive. “On Insta, I only had love”, explained the one who reconciled with the music. “And welcome to the new ones, it’s crazy the number of additions since. I kiss you.”





The interpreter of the Daughters of Calvary had also confided in recent years about his health problems. Mario Barravecchia’s ex has hypothyroidism: “It’s very complicated to manage on a daily basis. (…) The thyroid regulates everything. It is the conductor of hormones in women. So it regulates the temperature of the body or the pituitary part of the brain. . And when you are 40, you have even more hormones on the block and therefore, it makes you twist and it is very tiring. And it is especially this weight gain that weighs me down a bit (…) When you are 40 years old and you gain 10 kilos, it hurts a bit! “, told Close that would not have supported the first formula of Levothyrox.

