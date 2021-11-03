Miley Cyrus unleashed in feathered dress, Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson reunite for Gucci

Fashion was in the spotlight, just as much as love, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in Los Angeles. For a big show, Gucci brought together the greats on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard in the City of Angels, so that everyone could discover the Love parade from the Italian label. In an official statement, the house explained that it wanted “showcase creativity and culture in the midst of a post-pandemic renaissance“while helping the homeless and people with mental health problems, thanks to the program Gucci Changemakers. No wonder, then, that everyone rushed to California.





To counter the harmful effects of fast fashion, and to avoid the effervescence of Fashion Weeks, Gucci has only organized one parade in the year since 2015. This 2021 edition has therefore brought together more than 3.2 million spectators on Twitter and brought together actresses and actors, singers and singers on the photocall. And so Miley Cyrus, dressed like a cloud, rubbed shoulders with members of the Italian group Maneskin – which won Eurovision last May -, hugged Damiano David and brushed Victoria De Angelis’ chest. Also present: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Olivia Wilde, Diane Keaton, Serena Williams, Vanessa Bryant and her daughter Natalia, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnsson … and Gwyneth Paltrow.