Mini: busy new product program

Program loaded for Mini. Between 2023 and 2025, the British firm will review its entire offer, with renewals, stops and new models. All this against the background of the transition to 100% electric, the brand having confirmed several months ago its goal of having only electric models in 2030.

The gondola head will of course remain the 3-door Hatch version, the next generation of which will be ready for 2023. It will be offered in electric but will still exist in thermal. This variant will be assembled in the UK, while the electric will be produced in China. A new convertible has been confirmed. In the small model market, Mini will add an urban crossover (which will take over from the Mini 5-door). It will of course exist in electric.





The manufacturer will also seek to capture more customers in the compact model market. Mini is preparing the third generation of the Countryman, confirming a launch in 2023. It will be assembled in Germany, a first for the company. It will exist in thermal, with even diesel, and in electric. We can expect an even bigger model than the current one.

In the C segment, the Countryman will be accompanied by a new model, inspired by the Vision Urbanaut concept, in the form of a small minivan. Mini explains that this vehicle “will meet the wishes of many customers looking for more space and comfort and increased modularity”. It will take the place of the Clubman station wagon.

Finally, for those who like sporty Minis, don’t panic: the brand is working on trendy John Cooper Works!