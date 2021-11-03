Minneapolis says “no” to overhaul of its policy after George Floyd’s death

Residents of Minneapolis have rejected the idea of ​​an overhaul of its police force, amid turmoil more than a year after the murder of George Floyd by an officer that sparked mass protests around the world.

After the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by a white policeman, there were numerous calls to “dismantle the police” in Minneapolis and other cities in the United States.

A year and a half later, the voters of this metropolis, at the heart of the major anti-racist demonstrations of the summer of 2020, were to vote on the “replacement of police services by public security services”, placing more emphasis on crime prevention.





More than 56% of the residents of this great Minnesota city voted against.

The Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, candidate for his own succession was opposed to the proposed reform, and welcomed the result of the vote.

“We need a deep, structural change in policing in America,” Frey told supporters, according to the Washington Post.

“At the same time, we have to make sure that the police work directly with the community, to ensure our safety,” he said.

If the measure had passed, the functions of the police department would have been determined by the mayor and city council, and more resources would have been allocated to recruit psychosocial workers.

In April, the Department of Justice announced an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department to determine whether the latter systematically used excessive force and whether they “engaged in a pattern or practice of maintaining the police. ‘unconstitutional or illegal order’.