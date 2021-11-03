Minneapolis says ‘no’ to overhaul of its policy after George Floyd’s death

Residents of Minneapolis have rejected the idea of ​​an overhaul of its police force, amid turmoil more than a year after the murder of George Floyd by an officer that sparked mass protests around the world.

Read alsoThe shop where it all began is trying to survive the “George Floyd affair”

After the murder in May 2020 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by a white police officer, numerous calls for “dismantle the policeHad been launched in Minneapolis and other cities in the United States. A year and a half later, the voters of this metropolis, at the heart of the major anti-racist demonstrations of the summer of 2020, were to vote on the “replacement of police services by public security services”, Placing more emphasis on crime prevention.





More than 56% of the residents of this great Minnesota city voted against. The Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, candidate for his own succession was opposed to the proposed reform, and welcomed the result of the vote. “We need a deep, structural change in policing in AmericaFrey told his supporters, according to the Washington Post.

“At the same time, we need to make sure that the police are working directly with the community, to keep us safe.», He clarified. If the measure had passed, the functions of the police department would have been determined by the mayor and city council, and more resources would have been allocated to recruit psychosocial workers.

In April, the Department of Justice announced an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department to determine whether the latter systematically used excessive force and whether “engaged in an unconstitutional or illegal policing model or practice“.

SEE ALSO – The police in the United States, how does it work?