Mohamed Mbougar Sarr receives the 2021 Goncourt Prize for his novel “The Most Secret Memory of Men”

The 2021 Goncourt Prize was awarded this Wednesday, November 3 to the Senegalese novelist Mohamed Mbougar Sarr for his novel “The Most Secret Memory of Men”, published by Philippe Rey. I received this 119th Goncourt Prize with six votes in the first round. The ceremony took place in Paris, at the Drouant restaurant, in the 2nd arrondissement. A few minutes later the Renaudot Prize was awarded to the author Amélie Nothomb for “Premier sang”, published by Albin Michel. These are the two most prestigious autumn literary prizes in France.

The Goncourt Prize for a historical thriller

“The most secret memory of men” is the fourth novel by Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, 31 years old. He revisits the links between fiction and truth, drawing inspiration from the mysterious and fascinating fate of the Malian writer Yambo Ouologuem, Renaudot prize in 1968 for “Le Devoir de violence”. Accused of plagiarism shortly after receiving the Renaudot, Yambo Ouologuem disappears from public life. In “The most secret memory of men”, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr delivers the story of a young Senegalese writer living in Paris. This character named Diégane Latyr Faye finds himself upset by the discovery of a book published in 1938 and decides to investigate the story behind this novel. This quest will take him in the footsteps of the author TC Elimane, in Senegal, then in Argentina, in Amsterdam and in Paris.

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr becomes the first writer from sub-Saharan Africa to be consecrated by the most prestigious literary prize.

By winning this prize, the winner is promised large draws. Technically Goncourt only receives a check for ten euros, but the impact in terms of sales is beyond measure. The Goncourt 2020, Hervé Le Tellier, had thus been a great success last year, his novel “L’Anomalie” had reached one million copies, according to his publisher Gallimard. This symbolic bar, rather rare, had been crossed thanks to a new edition of 20,000 copies.





Four novels in the running for Goncourt

Four finalist authors were in the running for the 2021 Goncourt Prize:

Christine Angot with “Le Voyage dans l’Est” (Flammarion), already awarded the Medici Prize

Sorj Chalandon with “Enfant de bastard” (Grasset)

Louis-Philippe Dalembert with “Milwaukee Blues” (Sabine Wespieser edition)

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr with Mohamed Mbougar Sarr (Philippe Rey edition), also in the race for the Renaudot prize

Amélie Nothomb awarded the Renaudot Prize

The Renaudot 2021 prize was awarded to Belgian author Amélie Nothomb for “Premier sang”. Three other authors were in the running: Anne Berest with “The Postcard” (Grasset), Nicolas Chemla and “Murnau des ténèbres” (Recherches-Midi) and Abel Quentin with “Le Voyant d’Étampes” (The Observatory).

Amélie Nothomb succeeds Marie-Hélène Lafon, who won last year for “Histoire du fils” (Buchet-Chastel). In “Premier sang”, her thirtieth novel, the Belgian author pays tribute to her father Patrick Nothomb, a Belgian diplomat who died last year. She describes the fictitious memories of her father by describing his early years until his life as a diplomat, returning in particular to his role as Belgian consul in the Congo.