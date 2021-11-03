Mohamed Mbougar Sarr wins the Goncourt Prize with his novel “The most secret memory of men”

The Senegalese Mohamed Mbougar Sarr received this Wednesday, November 3, 2021 the Goncourt prize. Awarded for his fourth novel, The most secret memory of men (Philippe Rey editions, in co-edition with the Jimsaan house in Senegal), he became at the age of 31 the first writer from sub-Saharan Africa to be distinguished by the most prestigious French literary prize. An author followed since his beginnings by RFI.

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr was crowned for his novel The most secret memory of men (ed. Philippe Rey). After a 2020 edition by videoconference, the Goncourt was handed over, as tradition dictates, to the Drouant restaurant, in the Opéra district in Paris.

The Senegalese writer won in the first round, with six votes out of the ten on the jury. ” I feel a lot of joy. Simply “, he declared on his arrival in Drouant. I don’t have words yet to talk about it “, He added, saying to himself” very grateful ” and ” happy “.

” With this young author, we returned to the fundamentals of the Goncourt testament, said the secretary of the Academy, Philippe Claudel. 31 years old, a few books in front of him. Hopefully the Goncourt will not cut off his desire to continue. “





“Novice” editor

Other voices went to Sorj Chalandon for Bastard child (Grasset) and the Haitian Louis-Philippe Dalembert for Milwaukee Blues (Sabine Wespieser). None focused on Christine Angot with The Journey to the East (Flammarion), who had won the Medici Prize the previous week.

This Goncourt was a confrontation between two powerful publishers, accustomed to rewards, Grasset (Hachette group) and Flammarion (Madrigall group), and two small independents, novices in this field.

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr and Louis-Philippe Dalembert have in common that they are defended by a house that bears the name of the person who founded it and still manages it. The editor of Sarr, Philippe Rey, has been discreet about his way of approaching D-Day. But he has worked intensely in recent months to introduce the general public to the young writer, dubbed by the critics.

First prize: the RFI Stéphane Hessel news contest

It was within the walls of Radio France Internationale, in 2014, that the author was rewarded for the first time by winning the Stéphane Hessel short story competition organized by RFI. subsequently, this son of a doctor, eldest of a family of seven boys, born east of Dakar, has continued to show the extent of his talent.

Multi-awarded for his three previous novels, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr reached with The most secret of men’s memories a peak in the art of writing. In a broad, ambitious fiction in which several literary genres take turns, he poses the major question of writing: why, how and for whom do we write?

From the African continent to Europe, via South America, the Senegalese novelist succeeds in embracing all the writers dear to his heart, starting with Yambo Ouologuem, Malian author. An inventive, demanding, provocative book. A masterful book that will stand out.

► Listen to the interview given by Mohamed Mbougar Sarr in August 2021: Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, for a literature without masks and without borderss