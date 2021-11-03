Monaco: Kovac shakes (a little) his players – football

Irregular since the start of the season, Monaco is as disappointing in Ligue 1 as it is solid in the Europa League. A rollercoaster start to exercise that begins to annoy Niko Kovac slightly.

Niko Kovac asks for regularity from his players.

Five wins, five losses and a tenth place in Ligue 1, a first place in its Europa League group, Monaco has alternated the good and the less good since the start of the season. A surprising irregularity for the princely formation (28 goals scored, 22 goals conceded) which is not to Niko Kovac’s taste.

A lack of motivation in L1?

On the eve of the reception of PSV, and this three days after the defeat of Brest (1-0), the Croatian manager came out of the woods to evoke these generally average performances. I see that there are two versions of AS Monaco. When we play in the European Cup, we are aggressive. It’s something new and fun to play this type of game. It is undoubtedly for that that their motivation is maximum , first analyzed the asmist technician.





When you play in Ligue 1, which is your daily bread, motivation can be reduced , regretted the former central defender of Bayern Munich. To be successful, you need to be focused. It’s like growing up mainly to be a good player. Not only win the big matches in Europe but also win for those of your championship , continued the former coach of the Bavarian training.

Kovac can find the right balance

For Kovac, it is time for Monaco to start a positive series so as not to get into difficulty in the weeks to come. We have been inconstant. A good match then a bad match. We are working on this point. And I hope we can find the right balance in the future , ended the 50-year-old man. It starts with another success for the Dutch team on Thursday.

