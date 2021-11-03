Montpellier seen from space: astronaut Thomas Pesquet publishes a photo of the city taken from the ISS

This Wednesday, November 3 in the morning, it is once again towards the south of France that Thomas Pesquet has aimed his lens to offer a photo of Montpellier seen from the sky.

Thomas Pesquet is not going to come down to earth right away. The Crew-3 mission which is to come and relay the astronaut to the ISS has been postponed. Suddenly, the French astronaut began a tour of France of major cities, seen from the sky. A tour of France started in Occitanie, in Carcassonne, a few days ago.

This Wednesday, November 3 in the morning, it is once again towards the south of France that Thomas Pesquet has aimed his lens to offer a photo of Montpellier seen from the sky. “We recognize the red roofs of the Escutcheon, the symmetrical shapes of the Antigone district and the Peyrou from which we can see as far as the sea!”, Published Thomas Pesquet.



