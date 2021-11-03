more than 10,000 new cases detected in 24 hours

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Return of the mask to school in 39 departments from Monday, new marathon on the health pass at the National Assembly, pandemic “massive»Unvaccinated in Germany … Le Figaro takes stock this Wednesday, November 3 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

39 dead in 24 hours, 6,764 sick in hospital

The epidemic continues to worsen slightly in France, where 39 people have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the report from Public Health France. 6,764 patients are currently hospitalized, including 447 since the day before. As of Tuesday, 6,680 people were on treatment. 1096 patients are treated in critical care services, including 95 who arrived in the last 24 hours. 10,050 new cases have been detected, an unprecedented number since September 14.

The curve of hospitalized patients, as of November 3. Public health France

Back to school on Monday in 39 departments

The mask will be mandatory again from Monday in schools in 39 departments where students were able to remove it, due to the resurgence of the epidemic, the government announced on Wednesday, a measure which the unions expected but which could be badly accepted. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced it at the end of the Council of Ministers: the mask will again be made compulsory for schoolchildren from next week “in the departments where the incidence rate has unfortunately stabilized above 50 per 100,000 inhabitants“.

The government announced in September the end of wearing masks in the departments least affected by the epidemic, that is to say where the incidence rate was less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for five consecutive days. Teachers had to continue to wear it.

Health pass: new marathon at the National Assembly

The deputies began on Wednesday afternoon a new marathon reading of the bill of “health vigilance», After the failure of a conciliation with the Senate on the deadline for the health pass. Some 500 amendments, coming largely from the benches of LR hostile to the government text, must be examined at the Palais Bourbon, suggesting an adoption of the text very late at night, even Thursday at dawn.

The main dispute concerns the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, 2022, a date which “spans»The electoral period, which the right-wing Senate would like to reduce to February 28. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, assured that this date allowed to have “readability and visibility“On the progression of the virus which”continues to circulate“. “The situation is more deteriorated among our German neighborsOr Dutch, he insisted.

Despite the epidemic, the poverty rate remained stable in 2020, estimates INSEE

The poverty rate and inequalities in living standards remained stable in 2020, the year of the outbreak of the Covid crisis, according to a first estimate published on Wednesday by INSEE, which highlights the effects of government support measures economy and low-income households. Last year, the monetary poverty rate “would be“Remained stable, with 14.6% of the population receiving less than the median income, the same rate as in 2019, said the public institute for statistical studies.

Pandemic “massive»Unvaccinated in Germany

Germany is affected by a pandemic “massive“Unvaccinated,” Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Wednesday, calling for tougher measures to stem the resurgence of Covid cases in the country. According to the minister, intensive care beds are again starting to run out. Germany has seen Covid-19 cases skyrocket since the end of the fall break. Wednesday were recorded more than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours, and 194 deaths.

Vaccination of 5-11 year olds in the United States

Injections of the Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 began Tuesday evening in the United States, a new stage in the immunization campaign hailed as “turningBy Joe Biden, with 28 million newly eligible toddlers in the country. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) officially recommended injections of Pfizer’s vaccine for this age group on Tuesday, following approval given at the end of last week by the US Medicines Agency (FDA) .

WHO grants emergency approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday granted emergency approval for the anti-Covid Covaxin vaccine from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. This vaccine – 78% effective – is recommended for all age groups from 18 years. It requires two doses four weeks apart but is found to be “particularly well suited to low and middle income countries due to the ease with which it can be stored“, According to a statement from the WHO.

Greece: government criticized for exempting churches from health pass

The Greek government was under fire on Wednesday for exempting churches from new health restrictions in the face of rising coronavirus cases as part of the powerful Orthodox Church continues to defy measures against Covid-19. “While we are in the process of counting the new cases and the deaths, it is incredible that (Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis is only counting the votes», Protested Alexis Tsipras, ex-prime minister and leader of the main left opposition party.

Faced with the epidemic resumption, the government announced the strengthening of measures for non-vaccinated people who must now present negative PCR or antigen tests in public administrations, banks or stores. However, access remains free to supermarkets, pharmacies and churches, according to the Ministry of Health. “We cannot equate religion and faith with a citizen who wants to go to a store or a hairdressing salon.“, Said the Greek Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis in an interview with radio Skaï, thus defending the exemption of churches from the sanitary pass.

Resignation of a minister in Peru

Peruvian Interior Minister Luis Barranzuela resigned Tuesday, less than a month after taking office, after a controversy over a party organized at his home in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. The 58-year-old retired policeman had a party at his home in Lima on Sunday to celebrate Creole Song Day and Halloween night, which had been expressly banned by decree a few days earlier.

More than five million deaths worldwide

The pandemic has killed at least 5,012,784 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources. The United States is the most bereaved country with 748,621 dead, followed by Brazil (608,071), India (459,191), Mexico (288,733) and Russia (242,060). These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.