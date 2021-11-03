NBA: Lakers win in pain against Houston, Rudy Gobert still wears Utah

The match: the Lakers on the line

Never worried during their first duel on Sunday, the Lakers this time felt all the trouble in the world to get rid of the Rockets on Tuesday at Staples Center. They were up to 11 points behind in the second half and had to rely on their “Big 3” to reverse the trend. For the first time since they were teammates, the three leaders pulled out all the stops at the same time: LeBron James scored 30 points including 14 in the last quarter alone, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis each added 27.