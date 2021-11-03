More

    Near Montpellier: clashes and a large gendarmerie device around the Zad du Lien in Grabels

    This Wednesday, November 3, gendarmes surround the area occupied by opponents of Lien, in Grabels, while deforestation work is underway for the development of the bypass. In the early morning, projectile throws occurred.

    Tensions arose this Wednesday, November 3 in Grabels, on the outskirts of the Zad (Zone to be defended) occupied by opponents of the Lien (North inter-municipal avoidance link).

    An important gendarmerie device is deployed at the place called Pradas, at the exit of the town in the direction of Combaillaux, while deforestation work is underway as part of the development of the road axis.


    Police forces stationed near the Zad

    Members of the police, some helmets and armed with shields, are posted in front of the entrance to the Zad, where the gendarmes had destroyed a barricade, Tuesday, October 26, during a previous intervention. This Wednesday morning, they removed trash containers and a gas cylinder that had been set up there.

    Yesterday, Tuesday, November 2, an opponent of the Lien posted images of projectile throws on her Facebook page, still near the Zad, by the road to Combaillaux. She accompanies this video with a message: “Urgent need for reinforcement at the ZAD du LIEN”. The development of the Lien began last week. This axis must connect Saint-Gély-du-Fesc to the A750.


