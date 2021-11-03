Netflix: the success of Squid Game has boosted audiences for another series

After studying film school, Clément Cusseau joined the editorial staff of AlloCiné in 2011. He is currently specialized in streaming content and news on SVOD platforms.

The worldwide success of “Squid Game” was also beneficial to “Alice in Borderland”, whose audiences increased considerably during the month of October on Netflix.

No, Squid Game is not the only series to have hit Netflix in recent weeks! Proof of this is, since the immense success of the original Korean production had a positive effect on audiences for another suspenseful series, in this case Alice in Borderland (adaptation of the eponymous manga, available from Tonkam).





During a seminar organized as part of the Tokyo International Film Festival, Netflix product manager affiliated to Japanese territory Michael Smith explained how the new classification of content on the platform can increase their notoriety among the public, in particular by classifying a series under several affiliations.

In the case of’Alice in Borderland, the series was thus classified as “Japanese series” but also as “adaptation of manga” or “thriller with suspense”. A reorganization which thus allowed Squid Game fans to be recommended via the Alice in Borderland algorithm system, which had already been a great success when it was originally released in December 2020.

“We are delighted that new subscribers who have discovered and watched Squid Game have also seen Alice for the first time. Our service highlighted this connection between the two series, and recommended Alice to subscribers who had not yet seen her. “ was he particularly delighted on the occasion of this panel attended by our colleagues from Variety.

Recall that a second season ofAlice in Borderland has already been ordered, for broadcast soon on Netflix.