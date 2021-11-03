Netherlands: Spike in Covid-19 cases forces government to impose new restrictions

BACK OF STICK – Faced with the explosion of new contaminations in the Netherlands in recent days, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday new health restrictions, including the obligation to wear a mask in closed public places .
LCI editorial staff –
The situation is not good in the Netherlands. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday a series of measures to counter a surge in the number of Covid-19 contaminations. “It will not surprise anyone that we have a difficult message tonight. The number of infections and hospital admissions is increasing rapidly.”, said the Prime Minister during a press conference in The Hague. The new restrictions will take effect on Saturday.
All the info on
The health pass, a new daily tool
Wearing a mask and the return health pass
Wearing a mask will again be compulsory in closed public establishments, such as shops, but also for contact professions, such as hairdressers and masseurs. However, sex workers will be exempt. Until then, the mask was only required in public transport and in the taxi.
The government has also reintroduced the rule of social distancing of one and a half meters and the obligation to present the health pass will be extended to places such as museums and restaurant terraces. Since September 25, the health pass was already essential to enter bars, restaurants and festivals for people over 13 years old. The Hague will also introduce a law allowing employers to request the presentation of the health pass to their staff.
Almost 8,000 new cases per day on average
“We live in a country where no one should be left out, but on the other hand we have a big problem with the coronavirus”said Mark Rutte, as individuals gathered outside the Justice and Security Ministry to demonstrate against the new measures, where the press conference was taking place, forcing police to intervene.
Read also
The Netherlands recorded an average of 7,711 new cases per day last week, a figure up 39% from the previous week, health authorities said on Tuesday.
On the same subject
The most read articles
Elon Musk ready to donate $ 6 billion to fight global hunger on one condition
Submarines: Australian Prime Minister attacked by opponents after Macron sms leaked
Submarines: the disclosure of an SMS from Emmanuel Macron rekindles tensions between France and Australia
LIVE – Covid-19: the number of hospitalized patients continues to increase
VIDEO – Montauban: what we know about the fatal assault of a former soldier
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL