New 100% electric Kangoo Van: more range than expected for Renault’s small utility vehicle

Announced as soon as the new thermal Kangoo Van was presented, the 100% electric Kangoo Van is now becoming a reality. And comes with better features than expected.

Before handing over to a new generation this year, the Kangoo “2” had been in the Renault catalog for 14 years. A certain age which had not prevented him from switching to a form of modernity, he who was already available in 100% electric since… 2011! At a time when the Losange unveils the “zero emission” version of its new Kangoo Van, there is nothing really new. Especially since unlike other Renault electrics, this Kangoo does not bear any distinctive sign on its body. To detail it closely, no badge, no blue line or even no recharging hatch to put in the tooth since the charging socket is hidden behind the diamond at the end of the hood..

Better autonomy than advertised

It is therefore better to dwell on the technical characteristics of this electric Kangoo Van, which comes with better figures than those announced during the presentation of the thermal versions. While the battery capacity remains at 45 kWh, the engine power is no longer 75 kW but 90 kW, i.e. approximately 120 hp and 245 Nm of torque.. Enough to offer more than honorable performance to this light utility vehicle which can carry almost 4 m3 and 600 kg or tow up to 1,500 kg. On the other hand, it will obviously be necessary to be satisfied with a restricted autonomy compared to the thermal versions since The Kangoo Van E-Tech announces an average of 300 km on the WLTP cycle. Once in charge and in the peri-urban jungle, it will necessarily be different.

Three chargers possible

Three chargers are available. As standard, the electric Kangoo Van comes with a three-phase 11 kW allowing, according to Renault, to go from 15% to 100% of the battery in less than 4 hours.. But it will be necessary to use the optional 22 kW charger compatible with public terminals to optimize recharging times. Not to mention the 80 kW direct current charger which would provide more than half of the autonomy in half an hour. Made in Maubeuge (battery, the new 100% electric Kangoo Van will arrive in dealerships in spring 2022. It will also be necessary to count, later, on the arrival of an extended version with logically better carrying capacities but with identical performance.

