New mayor in New York, Biden tance Xi Jinping and feat of Losc in C1

Did you miss the news from the start of the morning? We have concocted a recap to help you see more clearly.

The result is no surprise but it still sounds like a symbol. Eric Adams, an African-American, former police officer and anti-racist trade unionist, was elected mayor of New York, US channels CBS and NBC showed Tuesday evening, based on preliminary results. The elected 61-year-old Democrat largely defeated his Republican rival Curtis Sliwa, 67, according to initial results released by the city’s elections office, he won 70% of the vote against about 23% for his opponent, in a city classified on the left but where the economic and social inequalities between different communities are extremely marked. Adams thus becomes the second black mayor in the history of the American economic and cultural capital.

The tackle against Xi Jinping is violent and direct and shows the diplomatic line followed by the White House. The Chinese president made “a serious mistake” by not coming to the G20 meeting in Rome and by “turning his back” on the COP26 on climate in Glasgow, Joe Biden said on Tuesday. “The rest of the world looked at China and wondered, what are they bringing? ”, Explained the American president during a press conference closing his own visit to the climate conference, considered as capital. “It’s a gigantic subject and they have turned their backs. How do you do that and claim any kind of leadership, ”Biden wondered. With such statements, the tension between the two powers is not about to abate.





Losc holds its feat in the Champions League. Lille, which had not won since 2012 in C1, beat Sevilla 2-1 in Spain on Tuesday for the 4th day of the Champions League. Above all, the French club remains in the running for qualification towards the round of 16, two points behind the leader, Salzburg (7 pts). Led from the start, Lille believed in it until the end: Losc conceded the first goal with the foot of the former Marseillais Lucas Ocampos (15th), but equalized just before the break thanks to a penalty converted by Jonathan David (43rd). The Lille then passed in front thanks to a goal from Jonathan Ikoné (51st), on the resumption of a strike from Zeki Celik which hit the post. It only remains to wait for a victory for PSG tonight to hope to end a great week in C1.