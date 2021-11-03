New World players smash Amazon’s MMO with sausage footage

Many bugs are still present in New World, Amazon’s MMORPG. Some are pretty innocent, but others affect more critical aspects of the game. And Amazon seems to perpetually play loopholes.

The game New World is sold for 39.99 euros on Amazon in the Standard edition and 49.99 euros for the deluxe edition.

New World continues to be bug-ridden. Amazon’s MMORPG launched in early October 2021 has already experienced many youthful concerns such as the collapse of its economy or the existence of a bug allowing you to earn virtually unlimited gold coins. Quickly corrected by the studio, these bugs gave way to others and malicious Internet users were quick to take advantage of them.

One of the most annoying flaws is the in-game chat which usually shows up on the left side of the screen. On Reddit, many Internet users have noticed that it was possible, until recently, to insert HTML code in the discussion tool. This option allows you to post links, images or a whole bunch of interactive elements within the chat. Seemingly innocent, the functionality was hijacked very quickly.

The “spam sausage”

Some Internet users have indeed noticed that it was possible to use this bug to overflow the chat and fill an opponent’s screen with yellow squares, simply making the game unplayable. A Reddit thread even claims (without giving the procedure) that it is possible to type HTML commands to eject players from the game. More innocently, some Internet users have taken advantage of the possibility of inserting images to post pictures of giant sausages in the chat. The bug gave birth to a “spam sausage” fashion, intended to disturb opponents with abusive cold cuts.

The issue was sadly fixed in the October 29 update.





It did not end all the problems, however, as a new way to accumulate gold “for free” was still discovered. After the appearance of a first bug at the end of October, which forced Amazon to stop all money transfers until the bug was resolved, a player discovered another flaw.

A bug fix that gives rise to other bugs

If you embark on improvements to your city, you can start amassing gold from the upgrades… without it actually being put in place. If you quit the game and relaunch it after starting jobs, you will get the gold generated by the changes back, at no cost to you.

Ironically, this is precisely the end of the transfer of money within New World which allowed the discovery of this bug. To put it more simply, a bug fixing measure created a new bug. This one is also very serious, since, as a member of the forum specifies, Amazon must now ” erase each server because they are all affected by a critical economy issue. “

The torrent of technical problems affecting New World is not ignored by developers. A forum administrator nicknamed Kay explains on a discussion thread: ” I’m sincere when I say it’s not funny. We have worked very hard to fix the bugs in the closed beta. The fact that another problem appears, which looks exactly like the previous one, completely invalidates our work. Amazon has not finished chasing bugs.

Photo credit of the one:

Reddit

Share on social media

The continuation in video