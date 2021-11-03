New year: why Airbnb will block some bookings

News See my news

For the New Year, the Airbnb platform is implementing measures to fight against unauthorized parties. (© AA + W / Adobe Stock)

Airbnb continues to try to limit the excesses of some of its users, who book accommodation to organize underground parties. The rental platform detailed Tuesday, November 2, 2021 its plan to tackle unauthorized New Years holidays.

Some users will not be able to book accommodation for New Year’s Eve, their request will be blocked. “Users who have not received positive reviews on Airbnb in the past will not be able to book for New Year’s Eve alone,” the platform wrote in a statement. Likewise, reservations for two days, including New Years, will be limited for some users.

Rental history as a guarantee

To block certain New Year’s Eve reservations, the platform is therefore implementing new measures, applicable since November 2, 2021 in France. Thereby :

, users who “do not have a history of positive Airbnb reviews will not be able to book an entire listing on Airbnb”. These people will be redirected to other types of accommodation, warns the platform. For two-night reservations, including New Year’s, bookings identified “as presenting an increased risk of disruptive holidays” will be restricted: last-minute bookings, in the same locality, by travelers without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb, could thus be blocked. Here too, users will be redirected to other types of accommodation.

New customers who do not yet have an opinion will not be able to book “a one-night stay and may be prevented from booking a two-night stay during this period”, specifies the platform at actu.fr.

As for users who have a history of positive reviews, they will not be subject to these restrictions, assures Airbnb.

Measures in France, Spain, United Kingdom …

This is the second year in a row that the rental giant has implemented this device, after a first conclusive test in France at New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2020.





On this occasion, more than 64,000 travelers in France – including more than 11,000 travelers in Paris, more than 2,800 in Lyon, more than 2,500 in Lille and more than 2,200 in Marseille – saw their reservations for the night of New year blocked. Airbnb

This year, these restrictive measures will also be put in place in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.

Underground parties that tarnish Airbnb’s image

If Airbnb is taking this kind of measure, it’s because the organization of unauthorized parties tarnishes the image of the company, especially in the current health context. In August 2020, as part of its global rental holiday ban policy, it announced a ban on hosting parties and events in “all Airbnb homes around the world”, and set a capacity of maximum reception of 16 people.

This ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and remains in effect until further notice. Airbnb

Since then, the platform automatically blocks reservations of entire homes requested “by users under 25, who have less than three positive reviews and when the place of reservation is in their town or close to their home,” said Airbnb to actu.fr.

Last August, Airbnb had indicated to have “blocked or redirected” in one year more than 240,000 reservation attempts, including nearly 53,000 in Paris, more than 7,000 people in Marseille and more than 4,000 in Bordeaux.

A dedicated helpline “to respond to urgent concerns from neighbors” is also available, Airbnb points out to actu.fr, which “will continue to apply this type of risk limitation measures whenever the situation requires it, and to invest in the development of new tools to prevent unauthorized parties”.

Limit gatherings

As New Year’s Eve is identified as an event that generates “higher risks of unauthorized or disruptive parties,” Airbnb is therefore tightening up measures to prevent disruptions a little more, “by prioritizing the protection of hosts and the prevention of disruptions. neighborhood nuisances ”.

It is also a way for the platform to try to limit groupings during the Covid-19 period, “while the development of vaccines on a global scale favors the resumption of tourism”, and to make “public health a priority,” by encouraging safe and responsible stays via the platform ”.

