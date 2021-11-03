Next-gen 3D Among Us? Discover Dubium!

After Fortnite, another title is inspired by the game Among Us for its gameplay: it is Dubium, the first game from the MUMO studio, which offers a 3D video game werewolf.

Dubium is a 3D social deduction game set in a science fiction setting. Playable up to five people, players are split between Frontier and the Traitors and must escape at all costs from an abandoned space station. While the Frontier must cooperate to repair the solar panels necessary for the operation of the rescue pod, the Catering must hide his identity while sabotaging their efforts. On the gameplay side, Dubium promises a customization of his character: each player will be able to increase their gadgets via challenges to achieve. It is through the diversity of gadgets that MUMO guarantees a tailor-made way of playing.

And if the game is meant to be social, it incorporates two features that go in this direction. The first is a Twitch extension, which allows viewers to interact with the streamer to suggest actions or help them make decisions. The second is a feature in-game : Players can communicate via pre-made phrases and expressions that will be understood by all players, even if they do not speak the same language.





It is therefore MUMO Studio which publishes and develops Dubium. The studio is made up of industry veterans who have already worked on games like Black Desert Online, Boxing Star or Dead to Rights. And if their Dubium is strongly inspired by Among Us (itself inspired by the board game Les Loups-Garou sde Thiercelieux), they are not the first. Recently, it was the famous Fortnite who had taken up the idea via the mode Impostors : an initiative which had provoked, at least, the frustration of some Innersloth members.

‘If a Kickstarter campaign is to launch this month, Dubium is due next year in Early Access. It is already possible to register for a closed beta phase, directly on the official website of the game.‘