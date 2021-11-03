Niantic announces the closure of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Launched in June 2019 in the wake of the global box office of Pokémon GO, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is very far from having experienced the same trajectory. According to Sensor Tower estimates, the game was credited with 3 million downloads for just $ 1 million in revenue for its launch week, a far cry from the 24 million downloads achieved by Pokémon GO and its $ 28 million spent over the same period. In total, Sensor Tower estimates that the Harry Potter game made $ 39.4 million, compared to $ 5.5 billion for Pokémon GO.

From December 6, 2021, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store, and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases. To please the latest fans, Niantic has made some changes since yesterday, such as increased rewards , a 50% reduction in preparation time or even a 3-fold increase in player experience, the idea being to be able to have fun and spend the gold accumulated during all the events that will still take place.





“Players will not be able to receive a refund for purchases made, unless applicable law requires otherwise, but they will still be able to use gold and their in-game items until the servers close on January 31. 2022. We have a variety of events planned for the coming months, so you will have more than one opportunity to spend the gold you have left. In-game purchases will be deactivated on December 6, 2021“, explains the FAQ.

Despite the disappearance of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, other games of the franchise remain available on mobile such as Harry Potter Secret at Hogwarts (Jam City) and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells (Zynga). But the game of the moment is called Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, a card RPG produced by NetEase Games for the moment for the Chinese market, where it has made smashing debut by snatching first place in the iOS revenue ranking the week of its release, a position normally occupied by Tencent games like Honor of kings Where Peacekeeper Elite.