Nicole and François announce a new drama …

Monday evening the show was broadcast Love is in the meadow, followed by its after Love seen from the meadow in which former candidates come to discuss the episode of the evening. For the occasion, François and Nicole from season 14 were back. We also remember that things had gone at lightning speed between them since the young woman had quickly caught the eye of the farmer and they had moved in together after only a few months of relationship. Monday evening, the couple confided in their life since the end of the love show on the M6 ​​channel and made a terrible revelation …

“I got pregnant…”





It was while going around their house that the two lovebirds brought up the subject, indicating in particular one of their rooms “transformable into a baby’s room”. Nicole began her confidence with “I got pregnant” and the rest was not really happy since the young woman explained that “unfortunately, a month and a half later, I had a miscarriage, it was a long time ago. about a year and a half ”. The couple who want to start a family struggled to overcome this difficult ordeal but did not abandon their project. Indeed, Nicole and François decided to turn to medical help in order to achieve it. The farmer’s companion also confided “Currently, we are in the PMA process to have a little helping hand to found our family”. However, François wants to be worried about the clock ticking and would like to become a dad quickly. He explained, “I’m going to be 40 in three years, I don’t want a kid with 50 broomsticks, pick him up from school and be taken for grandpa. I don’t want that ”and to add with a little more hope:“ We roll up our sleeves and get to work! ”

Kahina Boudjidj