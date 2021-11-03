Nintendo: a special Donkey Kong movie starring Seth Rogen in the works?

If the animated Super Mario Bros. movie is on track at Illumination Studio, it’s another Nintendo star who may have their own movie in the years to come.

Donkey as a super star

According to GiantFreakingRobot sources, an animated film based on Donkey Kong is in the works. And it shares several characteristics with the new Super Mario Bros. First of all, it would still be the Illumination studio (Despicable Me) in charge of the project. Then, the voice actor would also be identical since it would be Seth Rogen (This is the End, Steve Jobs), already chosen for his role as Donkey Kong.

Still according to GiantFreakingRobot, this film would put Donkey Kong and his universe in the spotlight while separating from that of Mario. The idea would therefore be to integrate specific characters from the world of Donkey Kong into the cast, such as Diddy Kong, Funky Kong or the monkey with the cane Cranky Kong.. The latter could be voiced by Fred Armisen.





Soon the NCU?

Of course, this is all rumors to be taken with a pinch of salt. And if the film does exist, we will have to wait a while before seeing it in our dark rooms. Why ? Because Illumination Mac Guff is already in the production of Super Mario Bros, the animated film centered on the Mario universe. During Nintendo Direct last September, Shigeru Miyamoto himself announced that the film was due on December 21, 2022 in American theaters.

If the animated film with the five-star cast (Chris Pratt for Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy for Peach or Jack Black for Bowser) succeeds in entering the scene, this could give serious desire to Nintendo to continue the maneuver with other of its licenses. This is already the case with Pokémon, for example, which is a hit, with more than 20 films to its credit. Is a Nintendo Cinematic Universe in the sights?

Source: GiantFreakingRobot