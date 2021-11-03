Novak Djokovic wins without ease in the first round of the Masters 1000 in Paris

Serbian Novak Djokovic, at the Master 1000 in Paris, November 2, 2021. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

He was expected. Seven weeks after his dream of a shattered calendar Grand Slam in the US Open final, Novak Djokovic had a heckled singles return at the Masters 1000 in Paris on Tuesday, November 2. Opposed to Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (40e), the Serbian ended up winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in just two hours. His next opponent will be the winner of the 100% French duel between Gaël Monfils and Adrian Mannarino.

Fifty days separated the world number 1 from his last singles appearance, on September 12 in New York, when Daniil Medvedev deprived him of both US Open, calendar Grand Slam and 21e major record trophy.

We initially believed in a serene return to Djokovic, who arrived on the Parisian court almost two hours behind the initial schedule. Especially since he had taken – victoriously – his marks the day before in doubles, associated with his compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

Against Fucsovics, he quickly escaped 3 games to 0, then a new break gave him the first set 6-2. But then things got more complicated for the Serbian, faced both with more of his Hungarian opponent’s backing, and himself guilty of a number of approximations. To the point of not filling an early break dropped to 1 everywhere in the second set on which he had to make a cross.





Everything was not easy either in the decisive round: he took the lead 3 games to 1, but Fucsovics returned to 3-2, before conceding a new break in the process, this time definitive. “It’s a return to competition for me after almost two months without playing an official tournament, so it was a bit difficult to find the rhythm, but I’m happy, it’s a good victory”, he appreciated.

Three French people still in the running

His next opponent will therefore be Mannarino, qualified since Monday, or Monfils, winner 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 over Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (69e).

Asked about his state of form two days ago, the French number 1 was not reassured when he repeated three times “Not at best” and had explained feeling “A lot of physical and mental fatigue”. But he found the resources to hold on and gain momentum after losing quickly in the first set. “Carried by the public, the machine has started up, it’s perfect”, he rejoiced.

“We had a few very, very hard months, so playing in front of you is an incredible pleasure, it’s fabulous”, he added, qualifying as “Beautiful celebration for the French” his Wednesday duel with Mannarino. In total, the Blues were only seven on the starting line, the tightest contingent for more than fifteen years (2005). With the young Hugo Gaston qualified the day before, they will be three in the second round, as in 2002, 2004 and 2018.

