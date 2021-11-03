NSO Group blacklisted by US Department of Commerce

For the United States, the activities of the company NSO Group, manufacturer of the spyware Pegasus, represent a threat to national security. This is, without ambiguity, what the US Department of Commerce has just said.

The latter, in fact, announced, Wednesday, November 3, to have placed NSO Group, the Israeli company specializing in the sale of spyware, on a blacklist of companies subject to severe restrictions on exports and import.

The placement of NSO on this list does not outright prohibit any commercial exchange between the Israeli group and American companies that could provide it with services or technologies. But this decision puts serious obstacles in the way of transactions, forcing American players who wish to import or export certain types of products related to NSO to apply for a license from the American authorities, a license that is very likely to be refused.

The commerce department had embarked on a similar approach against the Chinese electronics giant Huawei and Chinese surveillance companies, such as Hikvision or Sensetime, placing them also on this blacklist. Reacting to this announcement, NSO said to itself “Appalled by this decision, given that our technologies are helping US security and political interests by fighting crime and terrorism”, according to a spokesperson for the company. The Israeli company announces that it ” will call [les autorités] to reverse this decision. “

A very strong political signal

The addition to this sanctions list is, moreover, a very strong signal sent by the United States, Israel’s main ally, vis-à-vis the flagship of its cybersurveillance industry. It clashes head-on with the defense of NSO Group, which has always claimed that its tool was only used to fight terrorism and organized crime.

The terms of the Department of Commerce are final:

“These tools have also enabled foreign states to extend their repression beyond their borders, a practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists and activists abroad to silence any opposition. These practices threaten the international order. “

Among the three other companies added to this list by the Commerce Department is another Israeli company, Candiru, whose spyware was pinned over the summer for infecting the phones of politicians and human rights activists. Like NSO, Tel Aviv-based Candiru markets spyware to governments and state security services. The Commerce Department is also targeting a Russian company, Positive Technologies, which had already been sanctioned by US authorities in April. This company is suspected by the United States of bringing its support to certain malicious operations of the FSB, a Russian intelligence agency. Finally, the company Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE. LTD. has also been added to this blacklist.

Commerce Department Justifies Addition of NSO Group and the Other Three Companies Due to Their Activities in a Statement “Contrary to national security or the diplomatic interests of the United States”. It also explicitly mentions “Evidence”, that customers of the company and its Pegasus software have “Maliciously targeted officials, journalists, businessmen, activists, academics and embassy workers”.





A reference to the successive revelations of victims of NSO Group customers, in particular those of the “Project Pegasus”. This group of seventeen editors, including that of World, has shown in partnership with Amnesty International that some customers of NSO Group – in particular Morocco, Hungary, India and Azerbaijan – had seriously misled the spyware by using it against journalists, especially French, activists , human rights activists and politicians.

More recently, the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, which specializes in analyzing malware, revealed on October 24 that the American journalist from the New York Times, Ben Hubbard, had been targeted multiple times by Pegasus, including in June 2021, even though he had previously complained to NSO about a previous infection of his cell phone with this spyware.

The consequences of the “Pegasus project” multiply

The consequences of the “Pegasus Project” investigations have multiplied in recent weeks. On October 27, the Indian Supreme Court ordered the opening of an independent investigation to shed light on the use of spyware by the country’s authorities, revealed as part of the “Pegasus project”.

The revelation by The world a possible infection of Emmanuel Macron’s cell phone also degraded relations between Paris and Tel Aviv. In October, the Israeli Prime Minister’s security adviser, Eyal Hulata, quietly traveled to Paris to discuss the situation with the French President’s diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne. “We are asking for guarantees in the NSO affair and working on it with the Israelis”, then commented on the Elysee. The French President and the Israeli Prime Minister also discussed the issue on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow. “The two leaders agreed on the fact that this issue must continue to be treated in a discreet and professional manner, and in the interests of transparency between the parties”, an Israeli diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse.

In early October, an English court confirmed that Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein, sixth wife of Emir of Dubai Mohammed Ben Rachid Al-Maktoum, had indeed been spied on by Pegasus, confirming information from the ten- seven editorial staff of the Pegasus project.

Pegasus, created by the Israeli company NSO Group, is a very powerful spyware, capable of infecting a phone remotely without the knowledge of its owner. Once installed, the software can download messaging history, access the device’s geolocation, spy on calls in real time or even remotely trigger the phone’s microphone.