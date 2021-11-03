Occitanie: investing in a renewable energy project near home can bring in much more than the Livret A

A photovoltaic power station next to your home. The idea may put off some but also motivate others. Especially those who will see the opportunity to earn some money. Today, a number of projects are in fact subject to participatory funding, like the one that is due to see the light of day in Banyuls-dels-Aspres in the Pyrénées-Orientales. In terms of financing, the Enerfip platform based in Montpellier is in the driver’s seat. At the beginning of October, while the collection was not yet open for the Banyuls-dels-Aspres solar project, around ten people had already indicated that they were interested. At the same time, a public meeting was organized in the area. The challenge: to present the project and the means to participate in it. Decryption

What is Enerfip used for?

Created in 2014 in Montpellier, this crowdfunding platform dedicated to the energy transition now finances nearly 300 projects in France and even abroad for a total amount of 138 million euros and brings together nearly 30,000 members. His promise? “Allow everyone to invest part of their savings in renewable energy production projects”, underlines Julien Hostache, its managing director. Enerfip audits projects on both regulatory and technical aspects in order to ensure their reliability for investors. “We only retain projects that seem solid to us”. Half concern photovoltaic projects of more or less large sizes.

Julien Hostache, CEO of Enerfip.

How much can we invest?

“Any amount from 10 euros”, resumed the general manager. On average, each investor invests 1,800 euros on a project, an average that rises to 4,000 euros for residents of a project. “We feel a desire to take ownership of what is happening in our territory”, resumes Julien Hostache. “In this type of project, as we are used to hearing opponents, we do not see those who support them, yet they are there.”





Who can invest?

A project like that of Banyuls-dels-Aspres, winner of a national call for tenders from the Energy Regulatory Commission, must be financed up to 40% by the inhabitants of the territory. Enerfip must, here, collect some 950,000 euros from the inhabitants of the Pyrénées-Orientales, Aude and Ariège.

How much does it earn?

The average return is 4 to 7% per year over a period of one to five years. On the specific Banyuls-dels-Aspres project, profitability is 5% over 4 years. The funds are blocked and the interest collected at the end of the period defined upstream. A deliberately short period to reassure investors. “They need to have visibility into the availability of funds when investing.”

Is this type of investment popular?

Yes, “250 million euros were collected in France in the renewable energy sector”, says Julien Hostache while the pandemic has allowed many French people to save as a result. “Investors come out of conviction, but not only. At least, not at first. What motivates them is to know what their money is going to be used for.”

The rates are also much more interesting than that of the Livret A for example. Those who were used to trading in order to possibly receive capital gains in a random manner are turning to more stable and more readable solutions. “If the risks exist, they are very limited” assures the general manager.

How to invest

By going to the page dedicated to the project on the Enerfip website. The collection will end on November 30, 2021 at midnight.