October audiences: TF1 strong leader, M6 double F3, C8 in shape, CNews is getting closer to BFMTV

In October, are the television channels confirming their momentum for the start of the school year in September? In this second month of the 2021-2022 season, France Télévisions (France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, franceinfo 🙂 continues to impose itself on the main indicator of individuals aged four and over (4+) . The public group has an audience share of 28.2% for the general public, down 0.2 points over one year, as over one month.

TF1 approaches France Télévisions in the group ranking

France Télévisions thus sees the TF1 group (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI) coming closer, now 0.5 points behind it, at 27.7%. Compared to October 2020, an atypical month marked by re-confinement, Gilles Pélisson’s antennas jumped by 0.7 point (+0.1 point over one month). The performance of the Bouygues group subsidiary on the main commercial target of Women responsible for purchasing under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) is in line, with a jump of 1.7 points over one year and 0.5 point over one month, at 35.2% market share. Large leader in housewives, the TF1 group is in October at its highest for 14 years on this indicator.

For the general public, the M6 ​​group (M6, W9, 6ter, Gulli) posted an audience share of 14.7%, down -0.3 points over one year, but up by +0.5 point over one month. With a 23.2% market share on the FRDA-50, Nicolas de Tavernost’s antennas are stable compared to October 2020, and up 0.5 points compared to September 2021. Driven by the good form of C8 and CNews, Canal + (Canal +, C8, Cstar, CNews) rose to 7.3% for the general public, up 0.6 points over one year. The Vivendi subsidiary is thus widening the gap with NextRadioTV (BFMTV, RMC Découverte, RMC Story), which, at 6.2% of PDA, fell 0.6 points over one year. Last as usual, the NRJ group (NRJ 12, Chérie 25) claimed 2.6% audience share in October (+0.2 point over one year).

TF1 in shape, M6 stronger than France 3

In channel detail, TF1 is still the leader and posted an audience share of 20% in October, up 0.7 point over one year, the largest increase in the PAF. In terms of strengths, the first channel was able to count on the power of its information offer during the day. In prime time, the three entertainment franchises on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays also served their purpose. On the FRDA-50, TF1 can say thank you to “Koh-Lanta”, “Dance with the stars” and “The Voice” and claims 24% market share, up 2 points over one year and 0.1 point over a month. The most recent “Star Academy” anniversary bonus has also fueled the commercial target. In prime time in October, the front page was also able to capitalize on the good return of “Munch”, the Belgium / France football match and its 6.7 million viewers, or on the rebroadcast of “Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra “. Monday presents more contrasting performances, like the unit “Loin de chez moi” with Marine Delterme and Marc Lavoine. TF1 also suffers on Wednesday with the low scores on the whole audience of “Good Doctor”.





With 14.5% audience share, France 2 also signs a month up sharply over one year (+0.6 point). Still capitalizing on its efficient back-end, La Deux was also able to count in prime time on its prime time fiction offer, from the good launch of “Germinal” to the boxes of “Capitaine Marleau”, not to mention the good performance of “César Wagner “or” I lied “with Camille Lou. “Le quiz des champions” by Cyril Féraud put an end to the suffering of “The Artist” on Saturday, although “Spectaculaire” * disappointed in the same box. On Monday, the TV films “Judged Without Justice” and “Like a Thunder Clap” have not found their audience, while “Special Envoy” is still struggling on Thursdays.

M6 is the third channel in France, ahead of France 3, with 9.3% of the total audience, down 0.2 points compared to last year. In access, “Objectif Top Chef” gave the channel a little air, after the more complicated return to the box, in September, of “Tous en cuisine” by Cyril Lignac and Jérôme Anthony. La Six was also able to rely on its timeless franchises that are “Love is in the meadow” on Monday, “The best pastry chef” on Thursday – which despite a historically low launch then signed increasing scores – without forget the good return of “Incredible talent” on Wednesday. On Sunday, “Capital” also shone with a number on the discount, just like “Zone interdite” with an evening dedicated to “recycling lies“. The final of the Nations Cup France / Spain finally allowed the private channel to sign an audience card on October 10. M6, on the other hand, remains weak on Fridays and Saturdays where its American series,” NCIS: Special investigations “,” Dr Harrow or even “NCIS Los Angeles”, are struggling to face the competition.

C8 in form, Arte in retreat

France 3 follows with 9.0% of PDA in October, down over one year as over one month. Still relying on its highlights during the day, in particular its information offer and its games block, France 3 was once again able to count on its French prime time dramas such as “Alex Hugo”, the good Sunday launch of “McDonald’s & Dodds “, the last unpublished episode of” Commissioner Magellan “or” Meurtres à Lille “. France 3 was less lucky with its documentary box on Monday and the small score of “Apocalypse” or even with its cinema offer, like the flop of “Kursk”.

With 3.3% audience share, France 5 is down over one year (-0.3 point) but can still count on the strength of its daily schedule. The public channel is ahead of TMC and its 3% audience share, down slightly (-0.1 point over one year). Helped by “Quotidien” and its cinema offer (“Les Tuche 3”, “Men in black”, “Back to the future”, Yann Barthès’ channel is showing good health on the commercial target with 5.0% share of audience, up 0.3 point over one year. It is thus the leader of TNT on this indicator. Behind, Arte, marked in particular by the failure of season 2 of “Mytho”, is down 0, 2 point, 2.8% PDA. It is on par with C8, up 0.3 point over individuals aged four and over. Still driven by the good return of Cyril’s “Touche pas à mon poste” Hanouna, the channel of the Canal + group is also on the rise among housewives under the age of fifty with a market share of 2.7% (+0.2 point).

BFMTV down, CNews up

After its very solid return to school in September, BFMTV suffered in October and dropped 0.6 point of audience share, the biggest drop in the PAF. With 2.6% audience share, the group’s news channel NextRadioTV sees CNews getting closer. At 2.2%, up 0.4 points over one year, the Canal + group channel posted its lowest historical difference with the leader in news channels. LCI and franceinfo: for their part, are stable compared to last year.

Note also the good health of TF1 Séries Films, which posted a 2.1% 4+ audience share, up 0.3 points over one year. Well helped on the whole of the public by the catalog of its parent company with in particular the success of the reruns of “New York, criminal section” or of films like “Le placard” and “Interstellar”, the channel posted less enviable results on the commercial target, with a drop of 0.5 point compared to October 2020. NRJ 12 continues its slow descent into hell and is now preceded by its little sister, Chérie 25, in shape at 1.4% PDA (+0 , 3 point over one year).

Monthly television audiences in October 2021

* Co-produced by Kiosco, property of webedia, publisher of puremedias