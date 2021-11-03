OGC Nice will be on Canal + Décalé

November 2, 2021 at 3:50 PM by Thomas

PSG will receive its Nice runner-up, live on C + Décalé.

We can get used to it, by force, since the start of the 2021-2022 season, it remains damaging for everyone: the viewers, the players in the field, and French football, in its entirety, deprived of a premium poster. Because indeed, only a handful of subscribers, those who have extended access to Canal + channels, will be able to follow live, the opposition of PSG and OGC Nice on Canal + Décalé, as part of the 16th day of Ligue 1.





PSG leader against his runner-up, to see on C + Sport

At the time of writing, it is nothing less than the confrontation of the leading club of the French football championship and its runner-up, in the standings. It surely deserved better exposure, on the main channel of the Canal group, but this programming, in other times considered unusual, is this classic season, because of the dispute between the broadcaster and the LFP. This PSG – OGC Nice match is scheduled on the evening of Wednesday December 1, from 9 p.m.

Stade Rennais – LOSC programmed at the same time on C + Sport

Other meetings of the same day will take place at the same time. The majority of the matches of this 16th day are scheduled on Amazon and Stade Rennais – LOSC is scheduled at the same time as PSG – OGC Nice, but here, on Canal + Sport.











