OLED for everyone thanks to Asus’ new laptop PC for less than € 600

OLED screens are becoming more and more popular and are no longer reserved only for TVs or smartphones. Asus presents a two-in-one laptop at a low price, which seems to have serious arguments to convince.

Asus is not its first attempt in the field of OLED. The Taiwanese manufacturer thus proposed last year an ultraportable Zenbook of very good quality, sold less than 1000 € and equipped with a screen with an “infinite” contrast ratio. The brand clearly wants to continue moving in this direction, but by pulling prices down. Here is the Vivobook Slate 13 OLED, a “2 in 1” laptop PC which takes the concept of Microsoft’s Surface Pro, ie a “tablet” part under Windows 11, which attaches to a keyboard.

Better and cheaper than a Surface?

Corn, unlike the Surface Pro, the Vivobook Slate 13 Oled takes advantage of the best screen technology on the market while being much cheaper. Because it is undoubtedly the most interesting here: the advertised quality-price ratio of the product. The Vivobook Slate 13 OLED starts from € 499 for the tablet alone. If you want to take advantage of the detachable keyboard, you will have to add € 100 and therefore spend € 599. Less than 600 € for a 13-inch detachable format with a very beautiful screen, the deal seems excellent.

To arrive at this price, Asus however had to make concessions on the power side. Be aware that the VivoBook Slate 13 OLED is above all a machine made for light office automation, surfing the web and browsing content. The brand has therefore opted for an entry-level Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. 4-core and clocked at 3.3 GHz. Added to this is 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage in eMMC format.

A more high-end version of the product will however be offered for sale: sold for € 699, it allows you to take advantage of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage. Even if the processor remains the same, it should therefore be noticeably faster.





In short, a rather light configuration, but which will be sufficient for a relatively versatile use. On the video game side, you will of course be very limited, but cloud-gaming services like GeForce Now, Stadia or Microsoft GamePass should work well.

A tablet and also a laptop for everyday use

We had the opportunity to quickly pick up the VivoBook Slate 13 OLED and we must admit that, for the price, the product seems particularly convincing. The tablet is quite heavy, but gives off a nice feeling of solidity and opted for a 16: 9 format which should highlight video content. Asus has also chosen to offer a detachable hinge, which attaches to the back of the tablet with a magnet system and opts for a rather comfortable chiclet keyboard, which once again recalls the typing experience of a Surface. Pro.

On the connectivity side, the VivoBook Slate 13 OLED integrates two USB-C 3.2 ports allowing charging with any compatible power supply unit. The announced autonomy is 10 hours, with a fast recharge allowing to recover 60% in 39 minutess. There is also a 3.5mm jack and a microSD card reader. Another good news: compatibility with WiFi 6 is present.

Asus Vivobook Slate 13 Pro: price and availability

The Asus Vivobook Slate 13 Pro will be available on the Asus website and at online retailers at the end of November.

The tablet alone (without keyboard), with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of eMMC will be offered at 499 €. The set with the keyboard and the support goes up to 599 €. Finally, a more high-end version, with 128 GB of SSD and 8 GB of RAM, will be offered at € 699.

