OM: Caleta-Car reveals where he prefers to play with Sampaoli – Interview

The last few months have been difficult for you with OM, how have you stayed the course and how are you feeling now?

Duje Caleta-Car: “Yes, I am taking advantage now. The month of August was difficult, although it was contrasted because I had one of the best times of my life becoming a dad. I’m very happy to play again, the coach gives me confidence. I knew it was going to be difficult to get the game back, but I never doubted myself and I’m back. I like the matches, the training with my teammates, and playing at the Orange Vélodrome. I will give the best of myself to stay in this state and continue to play by giving my best for the team and that we continue to win and that we make our supporters happy.“.

Duje, in the three-way defense, aren’t you better on the center line than on one side?





DCC: “When the coach came, we started playing in a three-way defense, we had to adapt because it was new. Personally, I had never played in a three-way defense. I think now, we manage to play it well, we find ourselves well in this system of play. Everyone knows what to do, both in attack and defense. The players know their positions well. We work a lot on that to training. Me, it’s true that I played on the right, on the left and in the axis. I prefer the axis, but I can play everywhere “.