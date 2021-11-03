OM-Lazio: Maurizio Sarri calls out … Gérald Darmanin! – Interview

As required by UEFA protocol, OM and Lazio Rome gave a pre-match press conference at the Stade Vélodrome the day before the match. You can find that of Jorge Sampaoli and Duje Caleta-Car in video.

A few hours later, it’s Toma Basic, the former Bordeaux player and Maurizio Sarri who came to the same desk. While Ciro Immobile is uncertain for OM-Lazio, his trainer did not remove the doubt. No decision has yet been made as to his participation in the match. But when answering a question about the schedule, the former Chelsea and Juventus coach explained: “Tomorrow’s game is decisive. So far we haven’t shown that we can have it both ways.” What to say that Sarri will not throw all his strength into the battle, thinking of the match against Salernitana by Franck Ribery scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Olimpico? The cigarette coach has also brushed his supporters in the direction of the grain by assuring to be scandalized to see them banned from travel. He thus declared: “In the place of my president, I would invite the French Minister of the Interior to attend a home game of Lazio. He would realize that he did something stupid.” Strangely, the absence of Marseille supporters in the first leg had not moved him so much.

#Sarri Se fossi in Lotito inviterei il Ministro dell’Interno francese a vedere una partita casalinga della Lazio. Si renderebbe conto d’aver fatto una c ***** a#UEL#OMLazio

– SSLazio (@OfficialSSLazio) November 3, 2021

#Sarri @ciroimmobile ha avuto a virus ed ha a piccolo problema al ginocchio. In questo momento non so se ce la farà per domani. Se vogliamo crescere, abbiamo bisogno di continuità#UEL#OMLazio – SSLazio (@OfficialSSLazio) November 3, 2021