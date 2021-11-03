More

    OM-Lazio: Maurizio Sarri calls out … Gérald Darmanin! – Interview

    Sports


    As required by UEFA protocol, OM and Lazio Rome gave a pre-match press conference at the Stade Vélodrome the day before the match. You can find that of Jorge Sampaoli and Duje Caleta-Car in video.

    A few hours later, it’s Toma Basic, the former Bordeaux player and Maurizio Sarri who came to the same desk. While Ciro Immobile is uncertain for OM-Lazio, his trainer did not remove the doubt. No decision has yet been made as to his participation in the match. But when answering a question about the schedule, the former Chelsea and Juventus coach explained: “Tomorrow’s game is decisive. So far we haven’t shown that we can have it both ways.” What to say that Sarri will not throw all his strength into the battle, thinking of the match against Salernitana by Franck Ribery scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Olimpico? The cigarette coach has also brushed his supporters in the direction of the grain by assuring to be scandalized to see them banned from travel. He thus declared: “In the place of my president, I would invite the French Minister of the Interior to attend a home game of Lazio. He would realize that he did something stupid.” Strangely, the absence of Marseille supporters in the first leg had not moved him so much.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleParis: Fed decision greeted by 3 new records – 11/03/2021 at 19:49
    Next article“I am overwhelmed with joy”, reactions in Dakar to the announcement of the 2021 winner

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC