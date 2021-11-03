OM-Lazio: probable line-ups, channel and match times









OM welcomes Lazio de Rome on Thursday as part of the 4th day of the group stage of the Europa League. The kickoff of the meeting is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Here’s all the info, D-1.

Jorge Sampaoli’s team has so far been content with draws in C3. She has 3 points in 3 games and the face – face with Lazio de Rome is certainly a turning point in her European campaign. It presents all the more stakes as the Italians are now determined to wash away the affront made by the Minister of the Interior, whose content they judged discriminating. The Marseillais are warned!





Ct field, the Argentinian technician should recover Valentin Rongier, who had been left to rest against Clermont. He should therefore be able to rely on an entire group, even if he has to deal with fatigue linked to the very busy fall calendar. Lazio of Rome faces the possible package of Ciro Immobile: he suffers from an early gastroenteritis. However, he seems determined to play the meeting.

The probable lineups of the OM-Lazio match in Rome

Here is the trend in terms of team composition. We will publish the official training sessions, approximately an hour before the kick-off.

The probable composition of OM: Pau Lopez; Rongier, Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Lirola; Under, Milik, Payet. All. Sampaoli.

The probable composition of Lazio of Rome: Strakosha; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic Savic, Cataldi, Basic; Felipe Anderson, Muriqi, Pedro.

OM-Lazio, what channel is it on and what time?

The OM-Lazio match in Rome will be broadcast unencrypted on W9 on Thursday from 9:00 p.m. It will also be broadcast by Canal + Sport.