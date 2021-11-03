On TF1, the TV movie “He is she” convinced these viewers

TELEFILM – The broadcast of the TV movie He is She, Monday, November 1, made Internet users react. And the comments are on the whole positive and encouraging, Internet users particularly welcoming the choice of TF1 to have chosen to broadcast a film on transidentity in prime time on a public holiday.

Freely inspired by Barricades, the comic strip by Charlotte Bousquet and Jaypee, He is she tells the story of Emma (Andréa Furet). Badly in her skin, she grew up with the first name Julien while having always felt like a girl. She decides to announce it to her parents, played by Odile Vuillemin and Jonathan Zaccaï. The news shakes the family, which is torn apart by supporting Emma in her transition.

Andréa Furet, the main actress, confided to the HuffPost not to apprehend the release of the film on the screen, and declared, “we will see what that will have like impact”. We did not have to wait long. Telefim was widely commented on on social media, with several thousand tweets posted with the hashtag #IlEstElle.