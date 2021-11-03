More

    On TF1, the TV movie “He is she” convinced these viewers

    Entertainment


    TELEFILM – The broadcast of the TV movie He is She, Monday, November 1, made Internet users react. And the comments are on the whole positive and encouraging, Internet users particularly welcoming the choice of TF1 to have chosen to broadcast a film on transidentity in prime time on a public holiday.

    Freely inspired by Barricades, the comic strip by Charlotte Bousquet and Jaypee, He is she tells the story of Emma (Andréa Furet). Badly in her skin, she grew up with the first name Julien while having always felt like a girl. She decides to announce it to her parents, played by Odile Vuillemin and Jonathan Zaccaï. The news shakes the family, which is torn apart by supporting Emma in her transition.

    Andréa Furet, the main actress, confided to the HuffPost not to apprehend the release of the film on the screen, and declared, “we will see what that will have like impact”. We did not have to wait long. Telefim was widely commented on on social media, with several thousand tweets posted with the hashtag #IlEstElle.

    Other viewers point to the harsh reality experienced by transgender people, beyond fiction. Andréa Furet wanted, by participating in this film, to “inform, move, upset people and help people in this situation”. The goal seems to have been reached.

    The only negative point of this evening for TF1, a disappointing audience figure. He is she was largely preceded by the flagship show of M6, Love is in the meadow which recorded Monday evening the best audience of the season: 4.17 million viewers.

    The TV movie from TF1 has attracted a little more than three million people, for 15.6% of audience share, six points behind its competitor.

    See also on The HuffPost: “My Mom Came Back To Me”: How Olivia Ciappa’s Life Changed With Her Gender Transition


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleOGC Nice will be on Canal + Décalé
    Next articlePrime Minister declares state of emergency in the face of rebel advance

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC