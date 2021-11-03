On TF1, the TV movie “He is she” convinced these viewers

Manual Toussaint
TELEFILM – The broadcast of the TV movie He is She, Monday, November 1, made Internet users react. And the comments are on the whole positive and encouraging, Internet users particularly welcoming the choice of TF1 to have chosen to broadcast a film on transidentity in prime time on a public holiday.
Freely inspired by Barricades, the comic strip by Charlotte Bousquet and Jaypee, He is she tells the story of Emma (Andréa Furet). Badly in her skin, she grew up with the first name Julien while having always felt like a girl. She decides to announce it to her parents, played by Odile Vuillemin and Jonathan Zaccaï. The news shakes the family, which is torn apart by supporting Emma in her transition.
Andréa Furet, the main actress, confided to the HuffPost not to apprehend the release of the film on the screen, and declared, “we will see what that will have like impact”. We did not have to wait long. Telefim was widely commented on on social media, with several thousand tweets posted with the hashtag #IlEstElle.
This kind of TV movie is more than necessary. It feels good to see that at prime time, on TV, on TF1.
I hope that mentalities will change thanks to this film.#Ilestelle
– Justine ace / aromantique 🏳️🌈 (@Justinejustemoi) November 1, 2021
So moved to see #HeShe as a bonus on @ TF1. A necessary TV movie, wonderfully interpreted to change mentalities and society. Well done and thank you TF1 🥰 ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/CtcFkGVkhD
– Emilie Lopez ⭐️⭐️ (@emilielopez) November 1, 2021
It would have deserved a 6×52 minutes but … well done @ TF1 for the prime-time broadcast of this important and necessary TV movie 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.
PS: Another remarkable performance from Odile Vuillemin. #HeShepic.twitter.com/N6Intxgkjw
– Benjamin Rabier ⭐️⭐️ (@benjaminrabier) November 1, 2021
We are in 2021 and there is a film that talks about transidentity on a prime-listening channel like @ TF1 if it is not an incredible advance I do not see what it is! Be proud of yourself ❤ #Ilestelle
– Luckyboy (@JeromeCalvi) November 1, 2021
thanks to # TF1 to talk about a subject that is still very sensitive today … It is shameful to compare this TV movie to propaganda! Are we ever going to put an end to hatred and insults ?! Stop homophobia and transphobia! Courage and strength at lgbt 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 #HeShe
– 🏳️🌈 Laetii tiia 🐾 (@Laetii_tiiia) November 2, 2021
Other viewers point to the harsh reality experienced by transgender people, beyond fiction. Andréa Furet wanted, by participating in this film, to “inform, move, upset people and help people in this situation”. The goal seems to have been reached.
Just to say that thanks to this film I was able (once again) to tell my parents to be NB, to have neutral pronouns. And this time they listened. #HeShe
– 𓅰 Marg ‘CEO of Battinson #tuesdayspoilers (@starspangledkid) November 1, 2021
#HeShe I dare not imagine what the magnificent Andréa Furet had to go through to portray this character of a woman in the making, a reflection of her personal history. Bravo to this young actress full of courage! pic.twitter.com/lDrcYK8PpD
– Dre Corinne 🌸 (@Dre_C_Hamel) November 2, 2021
SPOIL ALERT: Yes what happens in the movie #ilestelle ALSO happens in real life! Take care of your children. And educate them!
– Dylan ♉ (@BabyDy_lan) November 1, 2021
Where some see a TV movie about transidentity, I just see a TV movie about acceptance and the right to be yourself … and in 2021, on the 1st channel in Europe, it feels good! ❤#HeShepic.twitter.com/iSg99By0wm
– Nicolas LECAILLE (@NicolasLecaille) November 1, 2021
The only negative point of this evening for TF1, a disappointing audience figure. He is she was largely preceded by the flagship show of M6, Love is in the meadow which recorded Monday evening the best audience of the season: 4.17 million viewers.
The TV movie from TF1 has attracted a little more than three million people, for 15.6% of audience share, six points behind its competitor.
Disappointment for the very successful yet #HeShe on TF1, beaten by M6: 3.14 million viewers on average (15.6% 4+ / 19.3% FRDA-50).
– Kevin Boucher (@kevboucher) November 2, 2021
