One year later, how “Here everything begins” has shaken up “Tomorrow belongs to us” on TF1

A new credits of Vianney and new sets for “DNA”

For his “renewal“,” Tomorrow belongs to us “seems in any case to borrow some recipes from its younger brother. A year ago, the 19h soap opera thus opened with a classic credits interpreted by Lou, ex-candidate of” The Voice Kids “, actress in the series. A year ago, the high school of “DNA” was a cardboard setting more resembling that of a primary school. At the same time, “Here everything begins” landed on the first channel with a catchy credits by Gims, high-end natural settings and a cast of young strangers giving pride of place to diversity and new profiles for a daily fiction such as that of Eliott, a non-binary character played by Nicolas Anselmo.

Only one year after the arrival on the air of “Here everything begins”, the credits of “DNA” are now interpreted by the very popular Vianney. At the same time, the flagship series has invested in natural settings – starting with the high school, now much more credible – and an irascible chef, Vanessa (Victoire Dauxerre), has even arrived. A role which is reminiscent of that played by Benjamin Baroche, alias the dreaded chef Emmanuel Teyssier in “Here everything begins” … Small bonus, where his younger brother continued to bet on little-known actors, his elder brother has privileged the arrival of new popular actors like Jennifer Lauret, that the televiewers of TF1 saw grow and evolve since the years 1990, that it is in “A formidable family” or “Julie Lescaut”.

Enough ingredients to take “a new start” and “to write a story“, as Lou once sang? For the time being, if” Here everything begins “gathers every evening more faithful than the first number of” Don’t forget the lyrics “on France 2,” Tomorrow belongs to us “is not succeeded in breaking the pawn in the musical game of the Two since last September 28. Ingrid Chauvin’s soap opera can however count on its powerful replay to regain leadership at D + 7. And like “ITC”, it s’ builds strong daily scores on target business.





Fans continue to watch both soap operas

Side fans, the opposition between the two soap operas does not seem to exist in any case. Those crossed in the queues of the Cité des sciences in la Villette, in Paris, where the convention “Here everything begins” took place on Monday, all recognize that “Tomorrow belongs to us” served as a gateway to discover “Here it all begins”. And that they continue to watch the two home series of TF1.

For Lou and Dorian, a young couple in their twenties, these are also the only two French series that they so assiduously follow on the channel. For Véronique and Tiffany, mother and daughter from 77 for the convention, “Tomorrow belongs to us” as “Here everything begins” are now an integral part of their daily lives. Finally, Régine, retired accompanied by her husband Jean-Marc, judges that “the two serials are complementary“but speaks more readily of” Here everything begins “which she appreciates the cooking theme and the young cast.

Common to these three couples of witnesses taken at random: none of them watch the two other competing soap operas that are “Un si grand soleil” on France 2 and “Plus belle la vie” on France 3, the oldest of the series. French daily newspapers also produced by Newen. Enough to encourage these same productions to opt in turn for a “renewal“?