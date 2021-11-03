only 45% of eligible French people received their third dose

Barely 45% of people eligible for a 3rd dose have had their vaccine booster, or 3.1 million people out of 6.8 million eligible. This vaccine booster currently concerns people over 65, people at risk, with co-morbidities and serious illnesses, as well as nursing home residents and nursing staff.

45% is too low a figure for the government, which hopes to take advantage of the flu vaccination campaign, to encourage the elderly and the frail, to have both injections at the same time.

The flu vaccination campaign began on October 22. It is recommended for people over 65, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and nursing staff, a public already eligible for the third dose.

On the ground, however, it does not necessarily go as planned. In Rambouillet, Marie, 75, came as every year to be vaccinated against the flu in Renaud Nadjahi’s pharmacy. And as he does with all his patients, the pharmacist suggests that he take his 3rd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time. But Marie does not prefer: “It is not an obligation I wait. I like to do it twice. Today the flu and in February I will come back”.





“There is a reluctance to react to the double vaccination”

Like Marie, many patients of this pharmacy refuse to make the two injections at the same time: “There is a reluctance as to the reactions generated by the double vaccination”, assures RMC Renaud Nadjahi the pharmacist.

What does not help the affairs of the health authorities is that not only this double injection is not very successful. But in addition, to be offered, you must have taken the step of getting vaccinated against the flu. And this year, those over 65 are in no hurry. This is what explains Philippe Besset, president of the federation of pharmaceutical unions in France:

“People are less motivated this year to be vaccinated against the flu. They consider that having made the two vaccines against Covid-19, they are immune.” However, he recalls, the two diseases have nothing to do with it, and that we will have to get used to making several vaccines per year.

