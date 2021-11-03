Orange, Unibail, Worldline, Roche, ABB, Under Armor …

Senior Analyst 378 Follow on A great lover of gold, frightened by petroleum questions, enthusiastic about rare metals and unconditional in copper, Jordan Dufee is unsurprisingly the commodities specialist on ZoneBourse.

Expert in our technical and fundamental investment processes, a true Swiss army knife of the team, he puts his vast financial culture at your disposal.



Every morning, before the opening of the European markets, find a selection of recommendations from analysts covering the main markets of the old continent. The list only includes companies that have been subject to a change in notice or course target, or re-tracked. It is likely to be updated during the session. This information helps to shed light on the movements of certain stocks or the market sentiment in a company. ABB: Jefferies goes from underperformance to neutral and increases his target from 25 to 29 CHF.

Ams AG: Barclays adjusts its target from 15 to 14.50 CHF. Deutsche Bank lowers its from CHF 20 to CHF 18.

Antin Infrastructure Partners: Citigroup begins monitoring the purchase with a target price of EUR 42.20. JP Morgan starts his with neutral advice and a target of EUR 35. Morgan Stanley is “line weighted” and a target of 35.50 EUR.

Chegg: Morgan Stanley goes buy to neutral and lowers its target from $ 88 to $ 53.

Idorsia: Jefferies is lowering its price target from 34 to 30 CHF.

Orange: Jefferies is still buying but lowers its target from 12.30 to 11.70 EUR.

Roche: Julius Bär raises his target price from 375 to 390 CHF.

Schindler: Stifel goes from neutral to buy but lowers his target from CHF 315 to CHF 295.

Under Armor: JP Morgan is buying and is revising its target upwards from 30 to 32 USD.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Deutsche Bank lowers its target from 75 to 68 EUR.

Worldline: Jefferies revises its target downwards from 101 to 70 EUR. The same goes for JP Morgan, whose price target goes from 91 to 73 EUR. Zonebourse.com 2021