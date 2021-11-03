Ouch, Syma is updating its mobile plans ... and it's a big blow

It is a total change of strategy on the part of the virtual mobile operator who at least benefited from very attractive prices for the Go offered. This is no longer really the case with new, more conventional and more expensive offers.

Syma Mobile is an MVNO (virtual mobile operator) that has made a lot of noise in recent months thanks to its attractive non-binding mobile plans, even in 5G.

The great strength was above all in the fairly impressive Go-price ratio, but above all without any price increase after a year. Today, the operator has completely swept away his strategy by adopting a more conventional model among most MVNOs: prices which increase and only valid for the first year.

(Much) less attractive offers

If at least Syma had a strength, it was its solid price list which often made a big difference with the competition whether at NRJ Mobile, Cdiscount Mobile, Auchan Telecom, Prixtel or Coriolis. Today, the overall offer is much less attractive if we compare with the previous one.

Data quantity Networks Old tariffs New rates 1 GB 4G € 1.90 / month € 1.90 / month 10 GB (40 GB formerly) 4G € 4.90 / month € 4.90 / month for 12 months then € 7.90 60 GB 4G € 6.90 / month € 4,690 / month for 12 months then € 9.90 100 GB 4G and 5G (4G Only now) € 9.90 / month € 9.90 / month for 12 months then € 12.90 150 GB 4G and 5G € 14.90 / month € 19.90 / month for 12 months then € 22.90

As can be seen in the table below, the Go-price ratio is clearly less attractive: prices which increase after 12 months, 5G which disappears on the 100 GB package and becomes a paid option, the price increases drastically on the 150 GB package and the 4.90 € / month package which loses 30 GB.

Is Syma Mobile a good MVNO?

The quality of a virtual mobile operator is estimated at its quality-price ratio, this goes through the mobile network used to the data envelopes offered and especially on the prices offered. If we put aside the price factor, in the case of Syma we have to look at the operator with which it has a roaming contract. The latter is never explained directly on the Syma site, but looking at the general conditions and the price brochure more closely we understand that the operator is connected to the Orange network for 2G / 3G and SFR communications for 4G / 5G.

If the experience is generally in the standard for the data part, this is absolutely not the case of the communication part with poor quality calls, but especially a disastrous SMS / MMS part. In addition, customer service seems nonexistent as it rarely responds either by call or even by automatic message, that is to say! For all these reasons, it is difficult for us to recommend this operator today.

If you are used to cheap plans, you may have heard of Syma Mobile, this virtual operator offering unbeatable prices. But is it really a good deal?

Read more



Our package comparator

If you want to discover other mobile offers, we invite you now to use our comparator to find the best 4G plans without commitment from the moment.