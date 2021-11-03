Paris: all-out records, the bond is also climbing

(CercleFinance.com) – Without much suspense, the CAC40 (+ 0.49%) has just set a new historic closing record at 6,927 (against 6,922 21 years and 2 months ago) … and it does not only missed a score of points to get the all-time high of 6.944 on September 4, 2000.

The volume of the day amounted to 3.13 billion, which remains modest, and all the more so for an absolute record session: the CAC40 ‘GR’ finished at 19.687, it is the second consecutive record and the 4th session consecutive increase.

But this is not a felicity specific to the Parisian market since we are witnessing a new deluge of absolute records for the E-Stoxx50 (+ 0.36% to 4.296) and the start of the session was marked by cascading new records on Wall Street.

At mid-session, the US indices remained at their zenith and it was a 3rd consecutive full card with the Dow Jones (+ 0.4%) which crossed 36,000 (36.070Pts at its highest, 36.050 tonight), the S & P500 (+ 0.3%) posted new zenith at 4.630, the Nasdaq (+ 0.2%) at 16.625 (after 16.656 at its highest).

And there are still 2 hours to go even higher (by 9 p.m.), on the eve of the end of the FED meeting, in the absence of any ‘macro’ indicator.

The statistics calendar included this Tuesday only the IHS Markit manufacturing PMI indices for France and the euro zone for the month of October.

France’s IHS Markit PMI manufacturing index fell from 55 in September to 53.6 last month, posting its lowest level since January and reflecting slower expansion in the sector.

The expansion of the euro zone manufacturing sector stalled again in October, given the final PMI index for the sector which fell to 58.3 in October (revised from a flash estimate of 58.5), the lowest since February, compared to 58.6 in September.





There is no optimism only in equities because the bond markets were also ‘bullish’ on the eve of the FOMC of the FED: T-Bonds relaxed from -2.5Pts to 1.548% and a clear improvement starts in Europe after the tension episode of Friday with OATs which erased -9Pts to 0.182%, Bunds -6Pts to -0.1620% and especially Italian BTPs which improved from -15.5Pts to 1, 0720%, after testing 1.285% the day before, compared to 0.625% on September 1.

In the securities news, Faurecia (+ 0.9%) today announces the launch of a € 1,000 million offer of sustainable development bonds (‘Sustainability-Linked Notes’) maturing in 2027 Faurecia will use the net proceeds of the Durable Bonds offering to pre-finance a cash portion of the planned acquisition of Hella.

Electrical equipment distributor Rexel announces its intention to issue senior bonds linked to sustainable development, unsecured and repayable in 2028, for an amount of € 600 million.

The various candidates for the acquisition of Equans should submit their final offer today according to Les Echos. The last three candidates would be Eiffage, Bouygues and the Bain Capital fund. Engie should designate the name of the buyer of Equans ‘in the days that follow’ indicates Les Echos. The offers should exceed 6 billion euros, but the price will not be the only selection criterion according to the daily.

Ekinops announces the acquisition of the young Swiss startup SixSq, a publisher of SaaS software dedicated to Edge Computing, marking a key step in its strategy of moving upmarket and developing software activities.

NHOA announces that Engie North America has notified Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) of its decision to abandon the project to install solar power coupled with storage in Puakō, a project in which NHOA was to be a subcontractor of Engie.