Paris: Fed decision greeted by 3 new records – 11/03/2021 at 19:49

(CercleFinance.com) – It’s done: the CAC40 ‘PX1’ (+ 0.34% to 6.950) holds its double absolute record (after 6.955 in session) and erases the previous zenith of 6.944 on 4/9/2000, in a volume increasing slightly to 3.3 billion euros.

Reminder: the CAC ‘GR’ recorded its 3rd consecutive record at 19.755Pts … for the month of November, but it has already beaten more than 50 this year and has increased by more than 28% since January 1 !

The Euro-Stoxx50 (+ 0.26% at 4.306) also sets a new high at 4.310 intraday while Frankfurt (stable at 15.960) could not do better than this morning to equal its previous record of August 13 towards 15,970.

The high point of this day – the FED press release at 7 p.m. – turns out to be a ‘non-event’: the FED announces exactly what the markets were expecting.

It is starting a ‘tapering’ of -15 billion $ / month: the buybacks of Treasury bills will be reduced by -10 billion $ / month, the other ‘instruments’ (including ‘corporate’ issues of -5 billion $ / month.

Wall Street’s reaction is clearly positive with 3 new records (a 4th is possible) and the fixed income markets are well digesting the ‘switch’ towards ‘tapering’.

The T-Bonds are stretched by only + 2Pts (in addition to 2Pts in the first part of the session), or + 4Pts in all towards 1.587%.

In New York, after a series of 4 consecutive records, the S & P500 (+ 0.4%) hesitated until 7 p.m. … then aligned a 5th at 4.548Pts (14th increase in 16 sessions!).

The Nasdaq accelerated with + 0.6%: it crossed 15,700 and also registered a 5th consecutive absolute record at 15,750.

The Dow Jones (+ 0.1%) equals its zenith the day before at 36,085, it has 90 minutes left to participate in a 5th ‘full box’.

It is the Russell-2000 which will add a 4th record, and in a thunderous way since the previous historical ‘high’ of the day before exploded by + 1.5% to 2,400.

None of the many figures published this Wednesday in the United States has impacted the evolution of the US indices: the ADP survey on employment in the private sector reports 571,000 job creations in October, a number much higher than the ‘average estimate of economists, after the 523,000 creations in September (revised from an initial estimate of 568,000).

Job creation in October was largely concentrated in ‘services’ (+458,000 including 185,000 in leisure and hospitality), while the goods-producing sector created 113,000.





The growth of private sector activity in the United States has accelerated more than initially estimated in October according to IHS Markit, its composite PMI index coming out at 57.6 in final data against 57.3 in ‘flash’ estimate, and after 55.0 in September.

Growth in the services sector alone in the United States accelerated sharply last month, again according to IHS Markit: the PMI fell from 54.9 in September to 58.7 in October (revised from 58.2 in flash estimate ).

‘While manufacturing output remained constrained by supply issues, the overall expansion was driven by a stronger recovery in the service sector,’ says IHS Markit.

Confirmation with the non-manufacturing index of the Institute for Supply Management: the ISM of ‘services’ climbs from 61.9 to 66.7 from one month to the next.

Finally, the latest figure published on Wednesday, orders to American industry rose by + 0.2%, for a sixteenth month out of 17 in September.

The US Department of Commerce specifies that the amount is $ 515.9 billion.

Wall Street will now focus its attention on the -imminent- appointment of a next Fed boss by Joe Biden: the ‘bets’ validate the scenario of a Jerome Powell succeeding himself.

After the successful passage of the ‘tapering’ pill and cascading new records on Wall Street, no one that its odds will skyrocket among bookmakers.

In the news of values ​​in Paris, Worldline, which had practically fallen by 50% from its highs at the end of October, continues its recovery with + 4.6% (and dominates the SBF-120 like the CAC40.

The cable manufacturer Nexans (-6% this afternoon) has completely turned the tables and ends up with a gain of 0.2%: the group suffers from a turnover below expectations: almost stagnation (+0.4 %) in the third quarter despite an organic rise in standard metal prices of + 8.2%.

Bouygues indicates that on November 2 it submitted a binding offer to Engie with a view to buying Equans, a project which is part of its strategic approach ‘aimed at bringing out within the group a major player in multi-technical services’. The conglomerate confirms that it would not resort to a capital increase to finance this acquisition.

Danone announces that it has completed the placement of a bond issue of 700 million euros, with a maturity of nine years and with a coupon of 0.52%. Settlement-delivery is scheduled for November 9 and the bonds will be listed on Euronext Paris.